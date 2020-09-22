We’re pleased to inform you that the Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur, in collaboration with CAN Foundation, is organising a webinar on ‘Internet Infringement Impacts: Transborder Reputation & Jurisdiction under IPR’ at 11:30 A.M on September 27, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below

Webinar on ‘Internet Infringement Impacts: Transborder Reputation & Jurisdiction under IPR’ | September 27

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur, in collaboration with CAN Foundation, is organising a webinar on ‘Internet Infringement Impacts: Transborder Reputation & Jurisdiction under IPR‘ on September 27th at 11:30 A.M.

Panelists

The esteemed panelists for the webinar are Hon’ble Mr. Justice Gautam S. Patel, Judge, Bombay High Court and Hon’ble Ms. Justice Prathiba M. Singh, Judge, Delhi High Court.

Moderators

The webinar will be moderated by Mr. Chander Lall, Senior Advocate, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India and Mr. Parthasarathy R., Principal Partner, L & S Attorneys.

Welcome Address

The welcome address will be delivered by Prof. (Dr.) V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, HNLU.

Registration

You can attend the webinar by registering yourself here: https://forms.gle/ ExbWTy1EmihsRSNG6. You can also register by logging onto www.canfoundation.in.