NUJS Webinar on ‘IPR& SMEs (Special Focus on Agriculture & Food Sector): Strengthening Bonds in Prime Times’ (April 25)

We’re pleased to inform you that DPIIT IPR Chair, NUJS is organising a webinar on ‘IPR & SMEs (Special Focus on Agriculture & Food Sector): Strengthening Bonds in Prime Times’ on 25th April, 2021. For further details, please see the announcement below:

National Webinar on ‘IPR& SMEs (Special focus on Agriculture & Food Sector): Strengthening Bonds in Prime Times’

25th April 2021 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM (IST)

SMEs are the backbone of the global economy. They account for around 90 percent of all businesses worldwide and are essential contributors to job creation and economic development. When economic recovery from the fallout of COVID-19 is a priority, World IP Day 2021 shines a light on how SMEs can use their IP assets to build stronger, more competitive, and resilient businesses and create jobs. IP is a powerful tool for SMEs in all parts of the world to create economic value and advance their business goals.With IP rights, an idea can be turned into a business opportunity that generates value, creates employment, and enriches the market offering consumers a broader choice of new and better products and services.With IP, businesses create value and can do better, communities can thrive, and national economies can prosper.

This year’s World IP Day campaign maps key IP-related issues that come into play when taking ideas to the market. We explore the practical IP issues and challenges that will arise on that journey and how to manage them. We take a closer look at identifying, protecting, and leveraging IP assets for business growth, the business opportunities that can flow from IP licensing, and the range of options available to finance innovation.

World IP Day 2021 also highlights the central role that WIPO and national and regional IP offices worldwide play in creating a favourable landscape for SMEs to drive innovation and creativity, power economic recovery, and create employment.

Registration Details

Last date of registration: 24 th April, 2021 (till 6:00 PM)

April, 2021 (till 6:00 PM) Registration link: https://forms.gle/ddAnXfjH8jNLSS4R8

Limited number of seats

Before the day of the event, you will receive event joining link with password.

Introducing the Speakers

Dr. Sudhir Kochhar

Topic: Innovativeness holds the key agrarian progress

Dr. Sudhir Kochhar, ARS (Retd.): A 1977 batch ARS (ICAR) Cadre in Plant Breeding discipline, with diverse ‘research and coordination’ cumulative experience of ~45 years in Hill agriculture, forage production, under-utilized and under-exploited plants, plant genetic resources and IPR management; national coordination of consortia of basic and strategic research under the National Agricultural Innovation Project (NAIP), and AICRP (UU&UEP). An active germplasm explorer of bamboos and upland paddy in north-east India, wheat in Kumaon Himalaya, and jojoba in California and Arizona deserts, USA; and evaluator/ conserver of legume crops germplasm at NBPGR. Pioneering contributions include ‘Descriptors of Bamboos’ and development of post graduate curriculum in PGR discipline. Highly trained and widely travelled resource person, trainers’ trainer, and invited faculty in IPR/ agrobiodiversity/ PGR fields. Backstop contribution towards enactment or amendment of Indian PPV&FR, Biodiversity and Patent Acts, and Mauritian Plant and GMO Acts. Another key contribution is developing ICAR’s IPR guidelines. For a brief term, also headed the IPR Unit of ICAR in its foundation stage as Assistant Director General (IPR).

Dr. Kalpana Sastry Regulagedda

Topic: Dilemma of patenting or publishing

Dr. Kalpana Sastry is a distinguished Agricultural Scientist with nearly three decades of expertise in the areas of Agriculture Research, Technology Commercialization, Intellectual Property and Innovation Management, Entrepreneurship and Start-up ecosystem development in Agriculture. She joined the Agricultural Research Service under ICAR in 1984. As a trained Plant Pathologist, she was part of numerous projects under Government of India funded Technology Mission Programme on Oilseeds. In 1996, she joined as faculty in National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) where she worked in various hierarchical roles. Her last assignment was as the Joint Director of the Academy. Her research areas include agricultural innovations, intellectual property management systems and policy issues in agricultural research and education management. She has been associated in several projects on needs and impact assessment of emerging technologies in agri-research and developmental schemes, projects, intellectual property and technology innovation, agri-entrepreneurship initiatives in the National and International Agricultural Research System. Further, she is closely associated in technology backstopping activities for a wide range of stakeholders including grassroots innovators, farmers, students, scientists, academia and entrepreneurs; she is engaged in IP informatics, technology management and in upscaling of innovations for agri-rural sectors for the last two decades. This experience formed part of her teaching and research work as faculty at Tata Institute of Social Sciences for a period of two and half years (2017 to 2020). Currently she is leading the team at AgHub Foundation, Centre for Innovation and Agri-entrepreneurship at Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University, (PJTSAU), Hyderabad.

Dr. Sastry has been a recipient of several prestigious awards like Prof. M.G. Narasimham Award for best research paper oration; Indian Phytopathological Society Gold Medal; Smt. ChandabenMohanbhai Patel Vasvik Award for Best Women Scientists at the national level; the ICAR-AHRD fellowship by FAO; Occasional Lecture Award (OLP) Award under Fulbright Scholar Program, and The Fulbright Senior Research Fellowship at the international level.

Awarded for her post-graduation and PhD degrees by the prestigious Indian Agricultural Research Institute, she is also a PG Diploma holder in Patent Laws from National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), India.

Avinash Kumar

Topic: IPR licensing in S&T: Life sciences

Mr. Avinash superannuated from the position of Associate Director (IPR), Sc ‘G’, Directorate of ER & IPR, Defence Research & Development Organisation, New Delhi on 31 December, 2019. At DRDO HQ, He was involved in handling entire range of IPR related issues including providing legal protection on innovations made by DRDO scientists by drafting, filing and handling prosecution of patent applications in the area of electronics, mechanical engineering, chemical technologies etc. apart from crafting IPR related provisions in Collaborative R&D Agreements between DRDO and various institutions/industry etc. He has an experience of about 22 years in the area of IPR and also played major role in evolution of IPR culture in DRDO. His consistent efforts and various innovations have contributed in DRDO winning the prestigious National Intellectual Property Award 2015 in the category “Top R&D Organisations for Patents”. He was involved in implementing DRDO IPR Policy in 2016 in addition to implementing uniform IPR Policy for various schemes such as Grants-in-Aid, Contract Research, Centres of Excellence, Technology Development Fund etc. He has delivered more than 50 invited talks in seminar/workshops organised by DST, NRDC, DAE, IITs, CII, various Universities and R&D Organisations He has also worked as Member of CII National Committee on IP, Member, Advisory Committee on IPR for DST-Centre for Policy Research Chandigarh. Currently, He is The Chairman, IPR Committee of National Research & Development Corporation and Member PFC-TIFAC Committee on IP Filing. Prior to joining at DRDO HQ, he worked as Examiner of Patents & Designs at Patent Office Delhi, as Asstt. Engineer at HAL, Korwa Division and as Scientist in a DRDO lab at IRDE, Dehradun. He did M.Sc in Physics from BHU, Varanasi &M.Tech in Applied Optics from IIT, Delhi.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar Soam

Topic: Agricultural GIs in India: Role of research organizations in protection and product development

Mr. Sudhir is currently the Head of the Information & Communication Management at National Academy of Agricultural Research Management.

Moderator of the Event

Dr. Pinaki Ghosh, DPIIT IPR Chair, WBNUJS

Dr. Pinaki Ghosh is a senior advisor at KPMG, India. Dr. Ghosh was a researcher the 1st half (1997 to 2002) in GE and filed 26 patents and 20 papers in. Before GE, he had a stint at DRDO missile division, Hyderabad immediately after his Masters in Mathematics from IIT KGP and Ph.D in ‘Image Processing’ from ISI Calcutta. He used to regularly visit National Law School of India University, Bangalore and RGSOIPL, IIT Kharagpur to conduct lectures on IPR. He is also a member of the CII National Committee on Technology and IPR and National Committee of Intellectual Property Owners. He is the core committee member of IP of CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM. Currently, he is pursuing his 2nd Ph. D in Law.