[Sponsored] PatSeer’s IP Symposium ‘PatSight’ [Bangalore, December 9]

We are pleased to announce that PatSeer is hosting its IP Symposium PatSight on December 9, 2022 in Bangalore. The symposium aims to highlight the best innovative method in IP research and analysis via case studies and panel discussions and is free to attend. For further details, please read their announcement below.

PatSeer’s IP Symposium ‘PatSight’ [Bangalore, December 9]

We’re excited to announce that PatSeer is hosting our free IP symposium – PatSight on December 9, in Bangalore.

About PatSeer

PatSeer is a research driven software and services organization specialising in providing intellectual property analysis and visualization solutions to aid R&D and corporate strategy. Our products are used by leading legal services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, electronics companies & research organisations across the US, Europe, South America and India with more than 6000 end users. You may follow the IP updates on our LinkedIn page here.

About PatSight

We invite you to attend the 10th edition of PatSight – our free one-day IP symposium that highlights the best innovative methods in IP research and analysis via case studies and panel discussions.

Come along and get to hear what leading Indian and international IP experts have to say about the future of IP. This year’s speakers and panellists include distinguished professionals from Baxter International, MaxVal, Momentive, and Bosch Global Software Technologies.

Get the chance to learn more various topics ranging from patent analytics for blue ocean strategies to patent monetization. Although PatSight is free to attend, seating is limited.

Register early to secure your spot. Here’s the registration link: https://bit.ly/3EIRmk4.