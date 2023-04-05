Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies Vol. VII, Issue II [Submit by May 28]

We’re pleased to announce that NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (JIPS) is inviting original, unpublished manuscripts for publication for its upcoming issue (Volume VII, Issue II). The last date for submissions is May 28, 2023. For further details, please read the journal’s call for papers below:
Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [Vol. VII, Issue II]
About the organization/institution
National Law University-Jodhpur (NLU Jodhpur) is one of India’s leading Law Schools situated in the vibrant and colorful city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. NLU Jodhpur has constantly been ranked as one of the top law schools in India. Since its establishment in 1999, NLU Jodhpur has endeavored to produce exceptional lawyers and legal scholars aimed at pushing and challenging the existing boundaries of knowledge.
About the Journal
The Journal of Intellectual Property Studies is a bi-annual, student-edited peer-reviewed academic journal published by National Law University, Jodhpur. The Journal was established in 2016 and primarily deals with contemporary developments in the field of intellectual property and related laws. The ISSN Number of the Journal is 2583-5297.
There are very few journals in India discussing at length topical issues in the field of intellectual property rights and hence, the journal’s objective is to fill this void by becoming a platform where ideas can be exchanged and in turn hopes to enhance discourse on intellectual property rights between policymakers, practitioners and scholars. To achieve this, the journal solicits articles from a diverse pool of authors comprising scholars, practitioners and students.
The Board of Editors of the Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [JIPS], is pleased to invite original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Summer 2023 Issue of the Journal (Volume VII, Issue II) in the form of notes and articles.
Theme/topics
The manuscripts must pertain to the field of intellectual property law or related fields such as media and technology law.
How to submit
Manuscripts may be submitted via this Google Form. The submission guidelines are available here.
Important dates and deadlines
The deadline for submission for manuscripts is May 28, 2023.
Contact info
For further details regarding JIPS, contribution guidelines, and our editorial policy, please visit our website.