Workshop on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents in the Developing World’ [Kochi, June 3-7]
Third World Network (TWN) and Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi are together organizing a five-day course/workshop on Access To Medicines, TRIPS and Patents In The Developing World from June 3-7, 2023 at Kochi, Kerala.
This workshop is expected to deepen the understanding of the intricate linkage between access to medicines and the barriers presented by intellectual property legal and policy frameworks. It will also help in increasing the knowledge on the use of flexibilities provided by international trade agreements such as the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), to improve access to medicines at a domestic level. The workshop also aims to equip the participants (preference for young) to work on aspects of law and policy interventions.
We encourage you to apply and would request you share information regarding the workshop with any participant from your organization and any other organisations/institutions who might be interested in the workshop (preferably students, younger activists, practitioners etc).
The brochure for the course is available here. Travel and accommodation will be covered by the organizers for shortlisted applicants. The deadline to receive applications is May 5, 2023.
To apply for the course- click here.