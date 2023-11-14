Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies Vol. VIII, Issue I [Submit by January 7, 2024]

We’re pleased to announce that NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (JIPS) is inviting original, unpublished manuscripts for publication for its upcoming issue (Volume VIII, Issue I). The last date for submissions is January 7, 2024. For further details, please read the journal’s call for papers below:
Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [Vol. VIII, Issue I]
About the Organization/Institution:
National Law University-Jodhpur (NLU Jodhpur) is one of India’s leading Law Schools situated in the vibrant and colourful city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. NLU Jodhpur has constantly been ranked as one of the top law schools in India. Since its establishment in 1999, NLU Jodhpur has endeavoured to produce exceptional lawyers and legal scholars aimed at pushing and challenging the existing boundaries of knowledge.
About the Journal:
The Journal of Intellectual Property Studies is a bi-annual, student-edited peer reviewed academic journal published by National Law University, Jodhpur. The Journal was established in 2016 and primarily deals with contemporary developments in the field of intellectual property and related laws. The ISSN Number of the Journal is 2583-5297.
There are very few journals in India discussing at length topical issues in the field of intellectual property rights and hence, the journal’s objective is to fill this void by becoming a platform where ideas can be exchanged and in turn hopes to enhance discourse on intellectual property rights between policymakers, practitioners and scholars. To achieve this, the journal solicits articles from a diverse pool of authors comprising of scholars, practitioners and students.
The Board of Editors of the Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [JIPS], is pleased to invite original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Summer 2023 Issue of the Journal (Volume VIII, Issue I) in the form of notes and articles. The Journal subjects all articles to a double-blind peer review process conducted by a Board of Peer Reviewers, guided by the faculty editors and assisted by the student editorial team prior to publication. We also benefit from the guidance of our illustrious Board of Advisors who help the Journal attain its objectives. The Journal stands by the ideals of open access to scholarly works, and it will be published online on an open-access platform for everyone to read and cite freely.
Theme/Topics:
The manuscripts must pertain to the field of intellectual property law or related fields such as media and technology law.
How to Submit:
Manuscripts may be submitted via this Google Form. The submission guidelines are available here.
Important Dates and Deadlines:
The deadline for submission of manuscripts is January 7, 2024.
Contact Info:
For further details regarding JIPS, contribution guidelines, and our editorial policy, please visit our website.