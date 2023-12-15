Call for Submissions: NALSAR’s Indian Journal of Intellectual Property Law (IJIPL) Vol. 14 [Submissions by February 29, 2024]

We are pleased to announce that NALSAR’s Indian Journal of Intellectual Property Law (IJIPL) is inviting submissions for its 14th Volume. The last date for submission of entries is February 29, 2024. For further details, please read their call and the guidelines below :
Call for Submissions: NALSAR’s Indian Journal of Intellectual Property Law (IJIPL) Vol. 14
The Indian Journal of Intellectual Property Law (IJIPL) is the flagship intellectual property law journal of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. IJIPL is India’s first student-run journal that is wholly devoted to the study of intellectual property law. Published annually, it is the combined endeavour of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and N.C. Banerjee Centre for Intellectual Property Rights Studies to address contemporary issues in the field of intellectual property law.
The IJIPL has had distinguished contributors to its previous editions, such as Prof. Shamnad Basheer, Prof. Srividhya Ragavan, Dr Mrinalini Kochupillai, Prof. Michele Boldrin, Prof. David Levine and many other renowned experts in the field.
Authors are encouraged to explore contemporary theoretical and legal controversies relating to intellectual property law and policy. However, fresh and interesting perspectives on IP policy and interdisciplinary perspectives on the subject are welcome.
The Journal is presently soliciting submissions for its 14th Volume, to be released tentatively in August 2024. Undergraduate students, post-graduate students, practitioners, faculty and other academicians are invited to contribute to the Journal in the form of essays, articles, notes and comments. Guidelines for the submissions are provided below.
The last date for submission of papers is February 29, 2024.
Submission Guidelines
- Text and citations must conform to the rules in OSCOLA (4th edition). The Journal employs footnotes as the method of citation, with speaking footnotes being discouraged.
- The text of the submission must be in Times New Roman, size 12 and 1.5 spacing. The footnotes should be in Times New Roman, size 10 and single spacing.
- Co-authorship of up to maximum 4 authors per piece is permissible for manuscripts submitted to the journal. The Editorial Board may allow for a higher number of co-authors for a single submission on a case-to-case basis
- All submissions must be accompanied by:
- A separate document containing the authors’ biographical information, including the following details: Name, E‐mail address, Postal Address, Name and Address of Institution, Course (if applicable), and Academic Year. No reference to the author’s name or affiliations must be present in the text of the submission and must only be provided in this separate document.
- An abstract of not more than 350 words describing the submission. Please note that there is no requirement for prior submission of the abstract, as papers are selected for publication only on the basis of the full manuscript. The abstract shall serve merely to help the Editorial Board in its review process.
- The submissions must fall into one of the following categories:
- Articles:
- An article must comprehensively analyse the issue that the author seeks to highlight. It must thoroughly study the status quo or a contemporary issue. An article should be between 5,000‐6,000 words.
- Essays:
- An essay challenges existing paradigms/norms and provides a fresh outlook on common problems. It is strongly recommended that essays be considerably more concise than articles in terms of scope and conceptualization. An essay must thus ideally be between 3,000‐5,000 words.
- Notes:
- A note is a relatively concise form of an argument advanced by the author. The focus of a note should be on a relatively recent debate or controversy regarding the interpretation or implementation of the law. The word limit for a note is 2,500 words.
- Book Review/Comment:
- This category allows the author to discuss and critique any recent book or a recent landmark judicial pronouncement, legislation or pending bill. The word limit for this category is 2,500 words.
- Each submission must be the original work of its author(s). Any submissions found to be plagiarized from another source will be automatically rejected. To this end, a plagiarism check will be conducted as the first stage of evaluation.
- Submissions must be in accordance with the Submissions Guidelines and Editorial Policy. The contributions accepted for publication and the copyright therein shall remain jointly with the Author(s) and the IJIPL. Anyone desiring to use IJIPL’s material for educational purposes, research or private study can do so with the Publisher’s prior written permission ([email protected]).
- All author(s), by submitting any contribution towards IJIPL, hereby consent to indemnify NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and IJIPL from and against all claims, suits and consequences based on any claim of copyright infringement/ unauthorized use/violation of any right which may arise as a result of their contribution being published in IJIPL.
- Authors must inform the Editorial Board if their manuscripts have been submitted to other journals. Authors may request an expedited review on these grounds, but the granting of the same is within the discretion of the Editorial Board.
Please send the submissions to: [email protected]. The subject line must read “Submission for Vol. 14”. Queries may be directed to the same ID with “Query | Vol. 14” in the subject line.
Editorial and Peer Review Policy and other information about the Journal can be found on the website www.ijipl.nalsar.ac.in.