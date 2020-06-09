LexisNexis IP’s Live Webinar on How to Conduct a Prior Art Search Using ‘TotalPatent One’ [June 18]

Date : June 18, 2020 - June 18, 2020

Nature : Live Webinar

Location : Zoom

Contact : [email protected]

We’re pleased to inform you that LexisNexis IP is organizing a live webinar on how to conduct a prior art search using their patent search software ‘TotalPatent One’ on June 18, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Live Webinar on How to Conduct a Prior Art Search in the Largest Pool of Patent Documents

We, LexisNexis Intellectual Property, are a leading global provider of the entire patent workflow solutions designed specifically for professionals in the intellectual property market, government agencies, and the life sciences industry. LexisNexis has worked in the patent arena with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for nearly half a century and offers a suite of IP solutions that deliver the results you need across the patent workflow under the LexisNexis IP name. LexisNexis IP solutions are a comprehensive approach to patent analytics and search.

We conduct various webinars and share recordings every month on the latest topics in the IP industry. Next week, we’ll be conducting a live webinar on how to conduct a prior art search in the largest collection of patent documents.

What will you learn?

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to get the best results possible for your patent searches by using our patent search software tool TotalPatent One. You’ll learn how to:

Conduct a Prior Art Search

Identify and Organize Relevant Prior Art documents

Deal with Non-English Information

Use custom export options to create more efficient reports

Create an automatic alert, with customizable email notification

When?

The webinar will be held on June 18, 2020 (Thursday) from 3.00 to 3.45 pm IST.

Who?

The webinar will be led by Tharaniiswari Gunasekaran, who joined LexisNexis IP as IP Specialist for India & SEA region in 2018. She is a qualified attorney since 2007 and has worked in various multinational corporations.

Registration

Please click here to register for the webinar.

Contact Details

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].