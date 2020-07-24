LexisNexis IP’s Live Webinar on ‘Patent Analytics: A Scientific Approach’ [August 6]

Date : August 6, 2020 - August 6, 2020

We’re glad to inform you that LexisNexis IP is organizing a live webinar on ‘Patent Analytics: A Scientific Approach’ on August 6, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

We, LexisNexis Intellectual Property, are delighted to invite you to join a live webinar on ‘Patent Analytics: A Scientific Approach’ that we’ll be organizing on August 6, 2020. In this webinar we will discuss analytics methodologies to give insights for R&D Strategy, Benchmarking, Portfolio Management, Licensing, Mergers, and Acquisitions, to name a few.

When?

The webinar will be held on August 6, 2020 (Thursday) from 3.00 to 4.00 pm IST.

Who?

The webinar will be led by Tharraniiswari Gunasekaran, who joined LexisNexis IP as IP Specialist for India & SEA region in 2018. She is a qualified attorney since 2007 and has worked in various multinational corporations.

Registration

Please click here to register for the webinar.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].