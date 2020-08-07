We’re happy to inform you that CNLU’s Centre for Innovation Research and Facilitation (CIRF) in Intellectual Property for Humanity and Development (IPHD) is inviting papers for publication in Volume 1 Issue 1 of its e-journal Journal of Academic Innovation & Research in Intellectual Property Assets (JAIRIPA). The deadline for submission is October 25, 2020. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Call for Papers: CNLU’s E- Journal of Academic Innovations & Research on Intellectual Property Assets (JAIRIPA) Vol. 1 Issue 1 (Submit by Oct 25)

About the Journal

Centre for Innovation Research and Facilitation (CIRF) in Intellectual Property for Humanity and Development (IPHD) of CNLU, calls for original and unpublished research Papers, for the publication in e-journal of the Centre namely: ‘JAIRIPA'( Journal of Academic Innovation & Research in Intellectual Property Assets).,on the issues related to copyright, Patents, Trade Marks, Geographical Indications, Plant Varieties and Farmer’s Rights, Bio Diversity, Lay out design and integrated circuits, Industrial Design, Traditional Knowledge, on current issues. It is half-yearly e- Journal, Vol.-1, Issue-1, 2020 (January- June). It will have open access to all the concern for Common Good. The ISSN will be obtained later as per Rule. The Vice-Chancellor, CNLU, Patna is the Patron and The Director of the Centre is the Chief Editor of the journal.

Call for Papers

The Authors (Academicians, Professionals, Students, Activists, Entrepreneurs, etc.), National or International are invited to contribute Original Paper on the aforementioned subject matters. The articles shall be blind peer reviewed, before publication. It will have sections: Editorial, Original Research papers/ Articles, Case reviews, Book reviews/ monograph, Report on Thesis, on Intellectual Property Assets.

Submission Guidelines

Submissions are accepted only in the English language.

All articles must be accompanied by an abstract not exceeding 300 words.

The abstract must expressly include the novelty and usefulness of the idea that the author wishes to put forth and must categorically mention the specific contribution of the article beyond the existing available literature.

Co-authorship (with a cap of two authors) is permitted for all articles.

The manuscript should not contain any references to the identity of the authors.

The body of the manuscript should be in Times New Roman, Font Size – 12 and 1.5-line spacing. The footnotes should be in Times New Roman, Font Size 10 and single line spacing.

The paper must have similarities/plagiarism check, and not more than 10%.

All pieces should adhere to a word limit of 4000-6000 words.

The citations must conform to the style of BLUEBOOK (latest edition).

Manuscripts should only use footnotes as a means of citation. No other method shall be permitted.

Substantive endnotes are permissible.

Submission Deadline

The last date of submission of paper/articles: 25th October 2020.

Submission Procedure

The manuscript should be sent in MS Word (.docx) format to [email protected].

Contact Information

Prof. Dr. Subhash Chandra Roy, Director & Chief Editor (JAIRIPA)

Email: [email protected]