Call for Papers: NUALS’ Book on Sustainability and Intellectual Property Law [Submit by November 15]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights at National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi is seeking papers for its book on the theme: ‘Innovate for a Green Future: Role of IP Rights in Encouraging Innovation and Creativity’. The last date for the submissions is November 15, 2020.

The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights is one of the 16 different centres of excellence at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi. Since its inception, it has been at the forefront of promoting research and education in the field of IPR. The Centre seeks articles for its book on the theme: ‘Innovate for a Green Future: Role of IP Rights in Encouraging Innovation and Creativity’.The paper may be on any one of these sub-themes:

On how the patent system fosters innovation and the development and diffusion of eco-friendly technologies

On how trademarks and other identifiers support the emergence and growth of businesses built on principles of environmental sustainability

On how rights, such as geographical indications are encouraging more sustainable natural resource use

Or any other aspect related to the main theme.

The publication aims to call for and gather papers primarily from teachers, academicians, researchers, practitioners and other stakeholders.

Submission Guidelines

Submissions are to be made in electronic form only and are to be sent to [email protected] [Subject is to be “Submission for CIPR Publication”].

The paper should be in English, not exceeding 4000-5000 words (excluding footnotes).

The paper should be accompanied by an abstract not exceeding 350 words. Please limit keywords to 4. This shall not count towards the word limit.

Co-authorship is permitted to a maximum of two authors.

The cover page should include Name, Address, E-mail ID, Contact number and the name of the College/University/Firm along with the address of the author/s. In case of co- authorship, the cover page should include details of both the authors. A brief profile of the author/s not exceeding 250 words should be attached with the abstract.

Kindly avoid the general and common information about the sub theme of your paper as far as possible. For example, those who are writing about patents, kindly avoid elaborating about patents instead of discussing the topic as doing so may result in duplication of information in the chapters coming under a single sub-theme.

No part of the submission should have been published earlier nor should it be under consideration for publication or a contest elsewhere.

All contributions must represent original ideas and interpretations coupled with critical evaluation and assessment.

Any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification.

Any queries regarding the book shall be addressed to [email protected] .

Formatting Guidelines

The submission must follow the Bluebook system of citation 20th edition.

The submission is to be made in Times New Roman, font size: for title – 16; for headings – 14; for main text – 12, line spacing: 1.5, footnote size: 10

Alignment shall be justified. One inch margin to be maintained on all sides.

Submissions may be made in .doc/.docx/.odt formats only.

Use of headings and subheadings is encouraged.

Deadline

The last date for the submission of the essay is 11:59 pm, 15th November, 2020.