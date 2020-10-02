Free Online Course on Intellectual Property (Register by October 14)

We’re pleased to inform you that a free online course on intellectual property is being offered for students on the e-learning platform SWAYAM by Yogesh Pai, Assistant Professor of Law, Coordinator of IPR Chair and Co-Director of the Centre for Innovation, Intellectual Property and Competition (CIIPC) at National Law University, Delhi. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Join the Online Course on Intellectual Property

Title: SWAYAM (Free) Course ‘Intellectual Property’

About the Course: The course is launched on the SWAYAM platform by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India and is offered by Yogesh Pai, Assistant Professor of Law, Coordinator of IPR Chair and Co-Director of the Centre for Innovation, Intellectual Property and Competition (CIIPC) at National Law University, Delhi. Various IP experts in India have contributed to the development of the course and includes some prominent names such as: Prof. Raman Mittal, Delhi University; Dr. Arul George Scaria, NLU Delhi; Ms. Sunita Shreedharan, Founder SKS Law Associates; J. Sai Deepak, Counsel, Supreme Court, New Delhi; Prof. Vishwas Deviah, Jindal Global Law School, Dr. Ananth Padmanabhan, Dr. Sunitha Tripathi, Jindal Global Law School, Mr. Aditya Gupta, Ms. Abhilasha Nautiyal, Mr. Swaraj Paul Barooh, Ms. Kritika Vijay, Ms. Neha Juneja and Mr. Pratyush Kumar.

Structure of the Course: The course curriculum contains forty-one modules in four different quadrants (e-texts (3000-5000 words per module, additional readings, 30 minute video lesson and assignment containing 12 questions per module). The course covers wide areas of study that includes fundamentals of IP, historical origins and international obligations, economics of IP, justifications, nature of subject matter, criteria for protection, term, rights, assignment and licensing, defenses, limitations, exceptions, public interest considerations, remedies and enforcement. The course will also contain topics that involve the interface of IP with areas such as human rights, free speech and competition law and policy. For a detailed overview of the course and instructor’s bio visit the link https://onlinecourses. swayam2.ac.in/cec20_mg30/ preview

Instructor: Asst. Prof. Yogesh Pai (National Law University, Delhi)

Duration: Fifteen weeks and runs on online e-learning platform Swayam.

Eligibility and Certificates/Credits: The course is open to all students and certificates will be awarded to students who pass assignments/exams during the course. Students enrolled with LL.M. programs can transfer credits obtained from the course if their universities permit to do so.

Fees: It is free of cost.

Deadline: The last date to enroll for the course is 14th October, 2020.

Enrollment link: To enroll for the course please visit https://onlinecourses. swayam2.ac.in/cec20_mg30/ preview.

Contact: For any queries related to the course and registration write us at [email protected].