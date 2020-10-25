Virtual Workshop for Students on ‘Nuances of Patent Processing’ [October 26-28]

We’re pleased to inform you that DPIIT IPR Chair at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur is organising a three day free virtual workshop for students on ‘Nuances of Patent Processing’ from October 26-28, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below.

The Chair for Intellectual Property Rights of Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur proposes three-day virtual workshop on ‘Nuances of Patent Processing’ from October 26 – 28, 2020.

In the changing paradigm of global business, one central force that supports this change and shall regulate more closely in the time to come, is intellectual property laws and practices. It is therefore important for all Innovation based bodies to regulate research and development duly aligned with an IP profile; to ensure that the amount of resources spent on research is well justified and allows efficient ‘Intellectual Property Creation & Management’. To achieve this, it is inevitable for each University/Institute to have expertise in processing of intellectual property.

Managing of IP includes acquiring of intellectual property, managing its use and appropriation of intellectual property. For all these, two things are important: one is getting property registered under the IP Laws and second, is its protection. Government policies have declared the extension of protection to various intellectual properties with some objectives, for example, patent is granted to promote progress and prosperity by encouraging technological innovations.

Drafting of necessary applications for grant of protection, is a very vital issue. Many times, though invention qualifies the legal criteria for protection, but some technical flaws in drafting result in its rejection by the registration office. Thus, it is the need of the hour that the future lawyers have to be very vigilant at this crucial stage. It requires thorough knowledge of drafting and filing of an application. Further, the second stage is protection of intellectual property. Once the inventor starts exploiting the IP rights, it is necessary that the awareness tools must be known to the owner. For that reason, the nuances of filing infringement application play an important role. Practicing lawyers are the best persons in this field who can be said to be the ‘Guardians of Intellectual property’.

This workshop is planned in phased manner and this is the first event. This event is aimed to disseminate knowledge amongst the participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of the nuances of drafting, litigation and related issues of patent.

Objectives of the workshop

The objectives of the workshop are to aid the participants:

To understand the vital concepts of intellectual property;

To know the process of search and filing of patents;

To acquire the preliminary skills of patent drafting; and,

To obtain knowledge about patents.

Schedule of the workshop: October 26-28, 2020

Day 1 26/10/2020 Inauguration-Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur Mr. O. P. Gupta, Controller of Patent Trademark and Designs Patron address Inaugural speech 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm 3.30 pm to 3.35 pm 3.35 pm to 3.45 pm Prof. (Dr.) V.C.Vivekanandan, Vice- Chancellor, Hidaytullah National Law Univerity, Raipur Keynote speaker \Policy and practice of Patent – Understanding the Dichotomy 3.45 pm to 4.15 pm Dr. Pankaj Borkar, Deputy Controller, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management (RGNIIPM) Patent filing 4.20 pm to 5 pm Day 2 27/10/2020 Sukhdeep Singh, Assistant Controller of Patents & Designs Patent drafting 2.30 pm to 4.30. pm Day 3 28/10/2020 Mr. Adheesh Nargolkar, Partner, Khaitan & Co. Patent filing and litigation 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm

Registration and e-certificates

Registration is compulsory for attending the workshop. No registration fee for attending the workshop.

Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSduTiEsZwn_OD2PVkZQ1Zq0xUEImpYkB0Uw3gAOcZRoGb5hfQ/viewform

E-Certificates will be given to all participants who attend all three days’ workshop.

Who can attend?

The program is focused from students’ point of view, thus students from UG and PG courses can join the workshop.

Patron

Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar Vice-Chancellor

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

Coordinator

Dr. Ragini Khubalkar

In-charge of IPR Chair

Assistant Professor of Law

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

Co-Coordinator

Ms. Divita Pagey

Assistant Professor of Law

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

