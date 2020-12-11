NLU-D’s DIGITAL (Digital Rights and Inclusive Technology for All) Fellowship 2021 [Apply by December 22]

We’re pleased to inform you that The Centre for Communication Governance (CCG) at National Law University, Delhi is calling for applications for the DIGITAL (Digital Rights and Inclusive Technology for All) Fellowship 2021. For details of the Fellowship, please read the announcement below:

Digital Fellowship 2021

The Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University, Delhi (CCG), is calling for applications for the DIGITAL (Digital Rights and Inclusive Technology for All) Fellowship, to be offered to successful candidates for a period of 10 months on a full-time basis. The Fellows will be placed in a civil society organisation/litigation chambers that engages in digital rights litigation, and will also develop related legal and policy research under the guidance of CCG.

About CCG

The Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi is the only academic research centre dedicated to working on information law and policy in India and is a leading centre on information policy in Asia.

CCG seeks to embed constitutional rights and good governance within information law and policy and examine the evolution of existing rights frameworks to accommodate new media and emerging technology. It aims to protect and expand the rights to dignity and equality, freedom of speech, right to assembly and association, and the right to privacy in the digital age, through rigorous academic research, policy intervention, capacity building, and litigation support.

The Centre routinely works with a range of international academic institutions and policy organisations. These include the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University, the Programme in Comparative Media Law and Policy at the University of Oxford, the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford Law School, Hans Bredow Institute at the University of Hamburg and the Global Network of Interdisciplinary Internet & Society Research Centers. We regularly engage with government institutions and ministries such as the Law Commission of India, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Law & Justice and the International Telecommunications Union. We work actively to provide the executive and judiciary with useful research in the course of their decision making on issues relating to civil liberties and technology.

About the Fellowship

With increasing internet penetration and the rapid increase of internet users in the country, digital rights have become a core focus within the ambit of the protection of civil liberties. In the last few years, there have been several important judicial pronouncements stemming from digital rights litigation, whether it was the landmark Puttaswamy I judgement upholding the fundamental right to privacy in the Indian Constitution, or the more recent Anuradha Bhasin judgement which clarified that the right to freedom of expression online was a fundamental right.

However, several vital questions relating to freedom of expression and privacy in the digital age are yet to be clarified by the courts. Currently, Indian courts are grappling with questions on intermediary liability, the legality of provisions in Indian laws enabling surveillance, website content blocking and internet shutdown orders, to name a few.

These cases and others like them will define India’s digital rights landscape for at least the next decade, if not longer. However, digital rights litigation in India is currently facing significant challenges including resource constraints in terms of research and domain expertise, and also inadequate collaboration among the different lawyers engaged in cases in this space and civil society organisations working on these issues.

To address these issues and give further impetus to this essential work, CCG is excited to announce the DIGITAL Fellowship 2021.

The Fellowship has the following objectives –

Supporting the development and advancement of digital rights by providing high quality legal and research support and effectively intervening in cases relating to digital rights, including freedom of expression and privacy.

Engaging in and produce legal and policy research around the theme of digital rights.

Building an inclusive and mutually supportive digital rights and technology litigation community in India with a long term vision for shaping the development of law and policy in this domain in India.

Eligibility

Applicants for the Fellowship must –

Be born on or after January 1, 1988;

Be registered and enrolled with their State Bar Council;

Demonstrate a strong interest in and commitment to the development of digital rights;

Have excellent legal writing, drafting and oral advocacy skills.

Preference will be given to applicants with a minimum of two years’ experience in litigation.

Fellowship Amount

A monthly, non-negotiable stipend of INR 50,000 /- will be provided to each Fellow. The Fellowship will commence in January 2021.

How to Apply

Interested applicants must submit –

A signed and completed DIGITAL Fellowship Application Form.

A two-page Curriculum Vitae;

A writing sample (published or unpublished article, essay, blog) between 1000-2000 words on a topic related to the Fellowship.

Names and contact details of two professional or academic referees who can be contacted for an oral or a short written reference (to be filled in the form).

Please combine the CV and writing samples in a single PDF file labelled with “Your name – DIGITAL Fellowship”. The PDF should be uploaded on the link provided in the application form.

Deadline

All applications must be submitted by December 22, 2020, 11:59 PM IST.

Contact Info

Queries regarding the DIGITAL Fellowship 2021 can be emailed to [email protected]

Official Links

Access the full call for applications at https://bit.ly/3mv6XIh.

Please do let us know if there are any clarifications.