We’re pleased to inform you that MHRD IPR Chair, NUJS, in association with the IPThink – Tank is organising an international webinar on ‘Trade Secret as a Momentous Asset’ on 12th December at 2:30 PM IST (10 AM CET). For further details, please see the announcement below:

NUJS International Webinar on Trade Secret as a Momentous Asset

December 12 | 2:30 PM (IST) 10 AM (CET)

Trade secrets are a very important part of any IP portfolio. It is no exaggeration to say that virtually every business possesses trade secrets, regardless of whether the business is small medium or large.

Trade secrets are important, but oftentimes an invisible component of a company’s IP portfolio of assets. However, trade secrets can also be the crown jewels within the portfolio.

The laws governing trade secrets have been enhanced in many key jurisdictions in recent times. The numbers of trade secret disputes are increasing. There is growing interest in intangible assets including trade secrets by the tax authorities. Collaborative or open forms of innovation by their very nature involve the sharing of IP, and in many instances this IP is in the form of valuable business confidential information (i.e. trade secrets).

Registration details

Limited number of seats.

Registration will be on the first come first serve basis.

Certificates will be provided, only on the verification of presence in the seminar.

Registration link: https://www.ipthink-tank.com/internationalwebinarontradesecret

Agenda

Name Opening Remarks Dr. Jayanta Ghosh Research Fellow, Centre for Regulatory Studies, Governance and Public Policy, WBNUJS

Name Topic: Trade Secrets & Trade Secret Asset Management Mr. Donal O’Connell Adjunct Professor at Imperial College, London

Name Topic: Protection of Trade Secrets in India Mr. Adarsh Ramanujan Independent Council, Supreme Court of India

Name Topic: Trade Secret in FinTech Industry Mr. Dinesh Jotwani Co-managing Partner, at Jotwani Associates

Name Topic: Trade Secret as Capital Asset Mr. Subhadip Sarkar Assistant Vice President, Cognizant Technology Solutions

Name Concluding Remarks Dr.Pinaki Ghosh MHRD, IPR Chair Professor, WBNUJS

Introducing the panel

Mr. Donal O’Connell

Donal O’Connell is the Managing Director of Chawton Innovation Services Limited. Donal had a long career at Nokia of 21 years and has a wide and varied experience in the wireless telecoms industry, having worked for periods in The Netherlands, UK, USA, Finland, and HK.

Donal is a former VP of R&D and Director of IP at Nokia. In the US, he was manager of Nokia R&D in Texas from 1997 to 2003, developing the site from scratch by recruiting and grooming more than 600 engineers byinitiating and launching many successful products. More recently, from 2003 to 2009, Donal was a Director of IP at Nokia and was the leader of Nokia’s Patent Creation team. During this time period, he successfully managed a number of major change projects. He authored two books which are in the name of “Inside the Patent Factory” and most recently “Harvesting External Innovation” on the subject of collaborative innovation and IP, published by Gower in June 2011.

Mr. Adarsh Ramanujan

Adarsh is an independent counsel with offices in Delhi and Chennai. Before starting his own practice he spent considerable time with Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan at New Delhi and Geneva offices. He obtained his B.Sc. LL.B. (Hons.) degree (Gold Medalist) from National Law University, Jodhpur and LL.M. degree from University of California, Berkeley. He is a qualified Patent Agent in India. A major portion of his time is spent practicing in the areas of IP & Technology Laws as well as in International Trade Law. He has however branched out into doing commercial litigation and arbitration work. His expertise also extends to regulatory laws such as environmental laws, biodiversity laws and cyber laws. Adarsh has taught patent law in NLU, Delhi, and NLU, Jodhpur and also at the CEIPI Institute (University of Strasbourg). He has authored as well as co-authored close to 30 publications on diverse topics, including on IP, WTO, constitutional law and international tax.

Mr. Subhadip Sarkar

Subhadip is currently in the post of an Assistant Vice President, in Cognizant Technology Solutions and has more than 20 years of experience working in diverse industries with successful record of leadership accomplishment in both products and services industries in multiple technology domains. In his current role, Subhadip provides spearheads and manages operational and advisory oversight on various Corporate Affairs processes, including Intellectual Property and Technology licensing/commercialization, operations and governance, strategy and India Government and external Affairs. He works closely with executive management and Board members on providing advisory on various matters relating to operations and governance, HR and employment, IP licensing, risk and compliance, policy formation, external affairs to drive Company’s growth and mitigate risks etc. Subhadip is also the Board Member of Asia Pacific entities and is also part of various strategic committees for the Company to drive special corporate programs. Subhadip’s previous experiences include technology development, client acquisition and sales, incubating new business practices and large scale project management.

Mr. Dinesh Jotwani

Dinesh Jotwani has nearly 25 years of experience and deep understanding of policy, law, technology, litigation and government relations, especially in software, trade, IPRs, internet law and Cyber Crimes. Some of his career/ professional highlights are that Dinesh has been an in-house Counsel, Partner in Law Firms and has also been an Independent Consultant to several technology companies. Some of the noted names include, NCR Corporation, Techorneys LLP, Microsoft Corporation, Symantec and Cisco. He also holds two US Patents (7831544 & 8380687) on e-discovery processes used in litigation/ investigations and has authored a book “Interface between Competition Law and IPRs: A global perspective”, published by TILF (2012). He regularly appears in Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court. He argues matters related to Corporate, IPR, Civil, Criminal and Public Interest.

Dr. Jayanta Ghosh

Dr. Jayanta Ghosh is presently holding position as Research Fellow at Centre for Regulatory Studies, Governance and Public Policy, The W.B National University of Juridical Sciences, India. He is an alumnus of Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India. He has an extensive research experience of a decade. Dr. Ghosh specialized in Intellectual Property law and technology, informational privacy, data protection and security law issues. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and continues to works frequently on law and technology. He was awarded three most prestigious fellowships like DAAD Fellowship, Max Planck Scholarship and Indo-Canadian Shastri Institute Fellowship. Dr. Ghosh is the founder and managing partner (honorary) of The IPThink-Tank, to facilitate and spreading awareness of Intellectual Property Rights for the betterment of society. He is an academic committee member of International Trademark Association (INTA) committee. He is also visiting faculty of Techno India University for the subject of Intellectual Property Laws.

Dr. Pinaki Ghosh

Dr. Pinaki Ghosh was a researcher the 1st half (1997 to 2002) in GE and filed 26 patents and 20 papers in. Before GE, he had a stint at DRDO missile division, Hyderabad immediately after his Masters in Mathematics from IIT KGP and PH.D in “Image Processing” from ISI Calcutta. He used to regularly visit National Law School of India University, Bangalore and RGSOIPL, IIT Kharagpur to conduct lectures on IPR. He is also a member of the CII National Committee on Technology and IPR and National Committee of Intellectual Property Owners. He is the core committee member of IP of CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM. Currently he is pursuing his 2nd PhD in Law.