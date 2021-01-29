Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies Vol. 4, Issue 2 [Submit by March 21]

We’re pleased to announce that NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (JIPS) is inviting original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Summer 2021 Issue (Volume IV, Issue II) of the Journal. The last date for submissions is March 21, 2021. For further details, please read the journal’s call for papers below:

The Board of Editors of the Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [JIPS], published under the aegis of National Law University, Jodhpur is pleased to invite original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Summer 2021 issue of the Journal (Volume IV, Issue II) in the form of articles and notes. The manuscripts must pertain to the field of intellectual property law or to related fields such as media and technology law. The deadline for submission for manuscripts is 21st March 2021.

Volume IV Issue I was recently released and can be found with our previous issues here. The Journal subjects all articles to a review process by our student editors prior to publication. We also benefit from the guidance of our illustrious board of advisors who help the journal attain its objectives. The Journal stands by the ideals of open access to scholarly works and it will be published online on an open-access platform for everyone to read and cite freely.

About the organisation/institution

National Law University, Jodhpur (NLU Jodhpur) is one of India’s leading law schools situated in the vibrant and colourful city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. NLU Jodhpur has constantly been ranked as one of the top law schools in India. Since its establishment in 1999, NLU Jodhpur has endeavoured to produce exceptional lawyers and legal scholars aimed at pushing and challenging the existing boundaries of knowledge.

About the journal

The Journal of Intellectual Property Studies is a bi-annual, student-run academic journal published by National Law University, Jodhpur. The Journal was established in 2016 and primarily deals with contemporary developments in the field of intellectual property and related laws.

There are very few journals in India discussing at length topical issues in the field of intellectual property rights and hence, the journal’s objective is to fill this void by becoming a platform where ideas can be exchanged and in turn hopes to enhance discourse on intellectual property rights between policymakers, practitioners and scholars. To achieve this, the journal solicits articles from a diverse pool of authors comprising of scholars, practitioners and students.

Theme/topics

The manuscripts must pertain to the field of intellectual property law or related fields such as media and technology law.

How to submit

Manuscripts may be submitted via email at [email protected]. The submission guidelines are available here.

Important dates and deadlines

The deadline for submission for manuscripts is 21st March, 2021 .

Contact info

For further details regarding JIPS, contribution guidelines, and our editorial policy, please visit our website.