SpicyIP Weekly Review (January 25 – 31)

Topical Highlight

The Delhi High Court Judgement in the IPRS Case (2021)

In this post, Adarsh Ramanujan analyses the Delhi High Court’s recent judgment in IPRS v. Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. The judgment has been appealed, and the Division Bench has issued notice in the matter, with the interim direction that the judgment from the Single Judge will not be treated as a precedent in other proceedings. Adarsh points to the Court’s finding that IPRS took self-contradictory legal positions in the two suits considered in the case. He also notes that the disposal of the suits summarily under Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) was questionable since invoking the section for this purpose amounts to circumventing other provisions of the CPC. He also examines the issue of the Court basing its final decision in this case upon a prior interim order despite interim orders not serving as precedents for final decisions. He notes that adopting the reasoning of an interim order, in a case where there was no application for summary disposal, and forcing the other party to demonstrate the need for a trial, affects due process. Further, he provides a list of pertinent questions left unanswered by the Single Judge decision under appeal, including the interpretation of the proviso to section 17 as well as the possibility of its retrospective application. He concludes with the hope that the Division Bench will answer these questions.

Other Posts

Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies Vol. 4, Issue 2 [Submit by March 21]

We recently informed our readers regarding a call for papers by NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies. Original, unpublished manuscripts have been invited for publication in the Summer 2021 Issue (Volume IV, Issue II) of the Journal. Manuscripts may be submitted via email at [email protected]. The submission guidelines are available here.

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News from around the Country

The Designs (Amendment) Rules, 2021, came into force on January 25, 2021.

The Crime Intelligence Unit carried out raids on the offices of Mahamovies channel in Delhi in connection with a copyright and cheating case filed by late producer Prakash Mehra’s son regarding the channel airing Mehra’s hits despite having no right to do so.

In an article for The Wire, Shambhavi Sinha argued that compulsory licensing can be a powerful public health tool to work around concerns over insufficient supply of important pharmaceutical products.

The Gujarat Police arrested four persons in Surat for selling whole wheat flour while infringing the Jio trademark, post a complaint by Reliance Jio. In an article for The Indian Express, Pranav Mukul examines the broader implications of Google and Facebook’s skirmish in Australia regarding sharing of royalties with news publishers, upon India and the regulation of news media and digital platforms in our country.

News from around the World