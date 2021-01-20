We are pleased to inform you that Remfry & Sagar, one of India’s leading IP law firms, is looking to recruit two candidates for patent drafting for its Bengaluru and Gurgaon offices. For further details, please read the job description below:

Patent Drafting Positions at Remfry & Sagar, Bengaluru & Gurgaon

Remfry & Sagar, India’s premier intellectual property law firm, with over 275 personnel, is expanding its operations and looking to recruit 2 candidates for patent drafting. Strong technical knowledge, with the ability to quickly grasp and understand inventions, as well as strong command over written English are prerequisites. Also, both positions will be work-from-home till our offices re-open.

The firm offers a structured training and mentorship programme, excellent work-life balance and pay scales that are higher than industry benchmarks.

1st Position (Fresher)

Location

Gurugram or Bengaluru

Responsibilities

Drafting patent applications and conducting different types of patent searches

Qualifications

E. / B.Tech/ M.E./ M. Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication

Work Experience

Fresher or upto 1 year of work experience in patents

2nd Position (Experienced Candidate)

Location

Bengaluru

Responsibilities

Drafting patent applications in software, electronics, and telecommunications; conducting different types of patent searches, such as patentability, invalidity and FTO searches.

Qualifications

E. / B.Tech/ M.E./ M. Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication or Computer Science

Work Experience

2-5 years of experience in patent drafting; Patent Agent preferred; knowledge of emerging technologies such as Software Defined Networks, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Blockchain, Edge computing, and 5G.

How to Apply?

Send your resumes to [email protected] mentioning the position being applied for in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.