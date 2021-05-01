NLSIU Announces Thakur Foundation PhD Scholarships in Public Health & the Law

We’re pleased to inform you that the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore has announced two PhD scholarships on public health and the law, supported by the Thakur Foundation. For details, please see the announcement below.

NLSIU announces the Thakur Foundation PhD Scholarships in Public Health & the Law

National Law School of India University is delighted to announce a new doctoral scholarship programme, the Thakur Foundation Scholarships in Public Health & the Law. The programme is supported by the Thakur Foundation, an organisation investing in capacity building for an empowered society through participative, socially-just governance.

In 2020-21, the COVID pandemic has generated acute awareness of the systematic underinvestment in the public health sector in India. The success of public health interventions rests on multiple factors including socio-economic considerations, training and capacity of public health cadre, access to reliable information, and the regulatory ecosystem of drugs and medical professionals. By supporting doctoral research in this area, NLSIU seeks to strengthen our understanding of the role of law and public institutions in delivering health services. Through this research we hope to address issues which lie at the interface of law and public health while developing research capacities of early career researchers. The scholarship will be offered to two students for the entire duration of their doctoral studies over a period of three years.

We invite candidates interested in topics of public health and the law to apply for this Scholarship through the 2021 NLSIU PhD application process. Application deadlines for 2021 will be announced shortly.

Eligible candidates may choose their research topic and design a proposal. Possible research directions include: