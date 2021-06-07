SpicyIP Weekly Review (May 31 – June 6)

Topical Highlight

Phone Pe v. Bharat Pe: Whether Vernacular Wordplay Can Save from Being Labelled Generic?

In this guest post, Devangini responds to an earlier guest post on the Delhi High Court’s recent interim injunction order in Phone Pe v. Bharat Pe trademark dispute. She first summarises the history of the case, the arguments, and the court’s holding. She critiques the court’s reliance on the Delhi High Court case of Marico v. Agrotech to deny the plaintiff’s claim on two grounds. First, the term ‘Pe’ should not have been classified as descriptive/ generic. Second, while dissecting PhonePe, the court failed to acknowledge the fact that ‘Pe’ should be treated as dominant as can be discerned from its logo. She also notes the malafide intention of the defendant in attempting to adopt a strikingly similar logo to that of the plaintiff before abandoning it. Finally, in conclusion she points out the court’s conclusion of the difference in services offered by the parties while correct, the difference is not substantial and could be inconsequential especially for less tech savvy or illiterate merchants which are target groups for both parties.

Webinar on ‘TRIPS Waiver: Update and Analysis of Recent Developments’ [June 5]

We informed our readers about a webinar on ‘TRIPS Waiver: Update and Analysis of Recent Developments’ organized by the People’s Health Movement (PHM) and the Third World Network (TWN) on June 5, 2021. The details of the event are available in the post here.

Amidst the talks regarding the distribution of vaccines by the US to India, the US reportedly has sought an assurance from India that it will not invoke its compulsory licensing provisions.

In a unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly, it, inter alia, urged the Union Government to invoke compulsory licensing provisions to ramp up vaccine manufacturing.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation issued a clarification stating that the claims by the Kerala transport minister of having exclusive right over the trademark ‘KSRTC’ is incorrect.

The author Nilotpal Mrinal has alleged that TVF’s recent web series ‘Aspirants’ has infringed his copyright in the book ‘Dark Horse’.

A webinar was recently organized by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) on the issue of TRIPS waiver. The recording for the same is available here.

BRICS has extended its support for the India-South Africa proposal for TRIPS waiver to deal with the pandemic. Greenpeace India has also written to the WTO to end patent rights on Covid-19 vaccines. There currently remains a split amongst WTO members on the issue. The European Union, on the other hand, has submitted a three-part plan to effectively broaden vaccine supply as an alternative to the intellectual property waiver sought by the India-South Africa proposal.

The European Commission has published its guidance on Article 17 of the Copyright Directive.

Australia’s largest electricity generator AGL Energy has sued Greenpeace for copyright and trademark infringement for the use of AGL’s logo in their campaign describing them as nation’s “biggest climate polluter.”

Ericsson and Samsung have entered into multi-year global patent licensing agreements, thus ending their ongoing licensing dispute and also withdrawing their pending complaints before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).

Nintendo won a lawsuit against RomUniverse for illegal publication of its games by the latter on their website, and the site’s operator was ordered to pay over $2 Million in damages.

