Call for Submissions: The IP Press Law Review Vol. I, Issue I [Submit by September 20]

We’re pleased to inform you that The IP Press Law Review is inviting submissions for its inaugural issue. The deadline for submissions is September 19, 2021. For further details, please see the journal’s call for submissions below:

Call for Submissions | The IP Press Law Review [Vol. I, Issue I]

About The IP Press

The IP Press is a team of IP-Holics, who started this blog to ensure access to the latest intellectual property (IP) issues for all the IP hopefuls. Our focus would be to address IP concerns of stakeholders, students, academicians, researchers, start-ups, etc., and guide them to attain and enforce their IP rights. We not only hold expertise in law and IP, but our team of technically-skilled professionals, IP specialists, and patent agents gives us a better understanding to deal with technical issues in IP. To focus on national and international issues, we are supported by international IP experts as well.

About the Journal

The IP Press Law Review (IPPLR) is an initiative of The IP Press to extend our objectives of spreading awareness on the issues concerning intellectual property rights and related laws. The main aim behind starting this journal is to promote study and research in the field of intellectual property laws. The Journal will be a reflection of some of the key concerns of the Intellectual property regime both under national and international parlance. The Journal is envisioned to embody some of the most brainstorming insights that will help readers to grasp the discourse around contemporary developments in the field of Intellectual Property Law.

Call for Submissions

The IP Press Law Review invites original and unpublished manuscripts including but not limited to long articles, short articles, and case notes & comments related to the field of Intellectual Property and allied laws. The contributions are invited from academicians, practitioners, legal professionals, research scholars, and students.

Categories

Long Articles 6000- 8000 words [Inclusive of footnotes] ● In-depth analysis of a contemporary legal issue. ● The lacunae or research gap. ● Suggestions & Opinions. Short Articles 3000- 6000 words [Inclusive of footnotes] ● Comprehensive analysis of a specific legal issue. ● The legal challenge and way forward. Case notes & Comments 1500 – 3000 words [Inclusive of footnotes] ● Any recent case law that discusses a contemporary legal issue. ● It should contain a critical analysis of : -obiter dicta or specific legal predicament set forth in particular case law or – policy reform proposal or – legislative development or -amendments. Book Review 1000-1500 words [Inclusive of footnotes] ● It should include a short summary of the book, background information about the author and topic, and an evaluation of the content.

General Guidelines

There are no specific themes for the submission, however, the research and outcome should be linked with the intellectual property law. All submissions should be original work of the author and should not be considered for publication in any other journal, blog, or any similar platform. All sources should be duly acknowledged as footnotes. Any form of plagiarism will lead to direct rejection. An abstract of not more than 250 words should be enclosed with submissions made under the categories of Long and Short articles. Abstract should not be written in the first person. The abstract should highlight the entire flow of the article with specific issues and five keywords.No references/citations or undefined abbreviations used to be mentioned in the abstract. A co-authorship is allowed for the categories of long and short articles. For long articles, a maximum of three authors are allowed and for short articles, a maximum of two authors are allowed. Only single authors can contribute for the category of book review and case notes & comments.

Formatting Guidelines

The manuscript should be on A4-sized paper, with a margin of 1 in. on each side. Body of the manuscript:

Font- Times New Roman;

Font Size- 12;

Line Spacing- 1.5; justified

Heading – left-aligned, bold, Font-size 14, Bottom border (width- 1pt.); Small caps

Sub-heading – left-aligned, bold, Font-size -12

Use the decimal system of headings Example: Heading 1 Section 1.1 Subsection 1.1.1 Sub-Subsection 1.1.1.1

Authors must conform to the Oscola footnote referencing style. Footnotes: Font-Times New Roman; Font size- 10; Single line Spacing. The manuscript shall not contain any identification of the author/s, which shall be a ground for rejection of the submission.

Editorial Policy

A three-stage double-blind review process is followed. The authors will be notified after the successful completion of each stage of the review process. Manuscript may be returned to the authors with any suggestions that the board members may have related to the manuscript. Final acceptance of a manuscript for publication is contingent on the incorporation of such suggestions to the satisfaction of the Editorial Board. The board reserves absolute discretion in relation to acceptance or rejection of the submissions made.

Submission Guidelines

To submit the manuscript, please fill the form available here. All submissions should be in the doc. format. Submissions made in any other format will not be considered. The deadline for submitting the manuscript for all publications is September 20, 2021. There is no publication charge.

Contact Information

For any queries, contact [email protected]

Vivek Basanagoudar- 8310275079

HimaniJaruhar – 9113147776