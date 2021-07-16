Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies Vol. 5, Issue 1 [Submit by September 19]

We’re pleased to announce that NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (JIPS) is inviting original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Winter 2021 Issue (Volume V, Issue I) of the Journal. The last date for submissions is September 19, 2021. For further details, please read the journal’s call for papers below:

Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [Vol. V, Issue I]

The Board of Editors of the Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [JIPS], is pleased to invite original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Winter 2021 Issue of the Journal (Volume V, Issue I) in the form of notes and articles.

About the organisation/institution

National Law University-Jodhpur (NLU Jodhpur) is one of India’s leading law schools situated in the vibrant and colourful city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. NLU Jodhpur has constantly been ranked as one of the top law schools in India. Since its establishment in 1999, NLU Jodhpur has endeavoured to produce exceptional lawyers and legal scholars aimed at pushing and challenging the existing boundaries of knowledge.

About the Journal

The Journal of Intellectual Property Studies is a bi-annual, student-run academic journal published by National Law University, Jodhpur. The Journal was established in 2016 and primarily deals with contemporary developments in the field of intellectual property and related laws.

There are very few journals in India discussing at length topical issues in the field of intellectual property rights and hence, the journal’s objective is to fill this void by becoming a platform where ideas can be exchanged and in turn hopes to enhance discourse on intellectual property rights between policymakers, practitioners and scholars. To achieve this, the journal solicits articles from a diverse pool of authors comprising of scholars, practitioners and students.

Theme/topics

The manuscripts must pertain to the field of intellectual property law or related fields such as media and technology law.

How to submit ?

Manuscripts may be submitted via email at [email protected]. The submission guidelines are available here.

Important dates and deadlines

The deadline for submission for manuscripts is 19 September, 2021 .

Contact Info

For further details regarding JIPS, contribution guidelines, and our editorial policy, please visit our website.