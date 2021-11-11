Fourth IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia Conference [Online; February 9-12]

We are pleased to inform our readers that the Fourth IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia Conference will be held online from February 9-12, 2022. The deadline for submission of the request to present a paper and the abstract is December 10, 2021. For further details, please read the post below:

Fourth IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia Conference

February 9-12, 2022

The IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia (IPIRA) Network is pleased to announce the Fourth IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia (IPIRA) Conference, which will be held ONLINE on 9-12 February 2022.

The Fourth IPIRA Conference is organized by the IPIRA Network in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Academy, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Ahmad Ibrahim Kulliyyah of Laws, International Islamic University Malaysia, the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia, Nanyang Business School, Nanyang Technological University, Texas A&M University School of Law; and the Faculty of Law, University of Geneva. The Organizers are supported by a group of distinguished international academics serving as Scientific Committee and several research centers and universities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas acting as Supporting Institutions.

Researchers, including Ph.D. candidates, who are interested in presenting at the Third IPIRA Conference will find specific information on how to submit on the Conference’s website: http:// ipresearchersasia.org/annual- conference/