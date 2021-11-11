Call For Papers: NUALS Intellectual Property Law Review Vol. IV [Submit by December 31]

We’re pleased to inform you that the NUALS Intellectual Property Law Review is inviting contributions to the fourth volume of the journal. The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2021. For further details, please read the call for papers below:

Call for Papers: NUALS Intellectual Property Review (Vol. IV)

The NUALS Intellectual Property Law Review (ISSN 2582-4244) is a peer-reviewed, double blind and open access journal, operating under the aegis of the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR), NUALS. The Journal, being an exposition of contemporary developments in intellectual property law, encourages authors to explore the latest developments in the field, while also giving readers an insight into overlooked areas of the law. The Advisory Board of the Journal includes Prof. T Ramakrishna, Prof. (Dr.) V. C Vivekanandan, Prof. (Dr.) G B Reddy, Prof. (Dr.) Bismi Gopalakrishnan, Dr. Arul George Scaria, Adv. Swapna Sundar, Adv. Elizabeth Puthren and Adv. Raghul Sudheesh.

We invite contributions for the Fourth Volume of the Journal from academicians, practitioners of the legal profession, researchers, post-graduates and under-graduate students of law. Contributions may be in the form of articles, essays, notes, commentaries and reviews. Submissions will be put through an exhaustive review process and published on the official website of the Journal (lawreview.ciprnuals.in), University (nuals.ac.in), as well as CIPR (ciprnuals.in).

Categories of Submissions:

Articles: 5000- 7000 words

Essays: 3000-5000 words

Notes, Comments and Reviews: 1000- 3000 words

Word count is exclusive of footnotes. Longer submissions will be considered at the discretion of the editorial board.

Guidelines for Submission:

All submissions are to be made in the electronic form, and must be sent to [email protected]. Submissions must be received on or before 31st December, 2021. All submissions must include an abstract not exceeding 300 words. Submissions must be accompanied by a brief note including the following information: Name

Postal Address

Name of Institution

Course of Study (if applicable)

Academic Year

Contact Number In submission of work, the author undertakes that the work is original and has not been submitted, accepted or published elsewhere. All submissions will be subject to a plagiarism check at the first stage of evaluation. If work is found to be unoriginal or plagiarised (including self-plagiarism), it will be rejected at the first instance. The Journal also reserves the right to revoke the acceptance upon a finding of plagiarism at any stage of the submission or editing process. Co-authorship is allowed for a maximum of two authors. Authors will be intimated of receipt of submission within one week from date of submission.

Formatting Guidelines:

The submission must be made in .doc/.docx/.odt format only. PDFs of submissions will not be accepted. The body of the manuscript must be according to the following specifications: Times New Roman font

Font size 12

Line spacing 1.5 Submissions must follow the Bluebook (20th edition) style of citation. Footnotes must be in Times New Roman, font size 10 with single line spacing.

Contact:

For any queries or clarifications, reach out to us at:

Dr. Athira P S (Editor-in-Chief), [email protected]

Mr. R. Ananthesh (Editor-in-Chief, Student Board of Editors)