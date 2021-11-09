Panel Discussion on 3D Printing and Intellectual Property: Prospects and Challenges [November 13]

We’re pleased to inform you that Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) IPR Chair, GNLU and Microsoft Chair on IPR Law and Policy Research are jointly organizing a Panel Discussion on ‘3D Printing and Intellectual Property: Prospects and Challenges‘ on 13th November, 2021.

We are pleased to cordially invite you to the Panel Discussion on ‘3D Printing and Intellectual Property: Prospects and Challenges’ jointly organized by Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) IPR Chair, GNLU and Microsoft Chair on IPR Law and Policy Research.

3D printing also known as ‘additive manufacturing’ is one of the key technologies shaping new trends, fostering new opportunities for innovation and business development. 3D printing has the potential to grow in all manufacturing segments including Aerospace & Defence and public sectors revolutionizing product design and on-location manufacturing globally. The 3D printing technology is certainly transformative and it has an impact on almost all areas of the Intellectual Property (IP) law. IPR infringement may occur during the creation and dissemination process in 3D printing. It involves the potential to infringe upon the rights of others if it’s carried out without the authorisation of the right holder.

Themes

The Panel Discussion will be based on the following sub-themes:

a) The position of India as a global hub for 3D printing development and deployment (including sustainability)

b) Intellectual property system relating to 3D printing

c) Possible infringement issues across IP spectrum

d) Strategies to counter IP Challenges

Esteemed Panelists

Mr. Asheesh Gupta, Head Legal, Adani Wilmar

Mr. Ashok Doppalapudi, Manager –Intellectual Property, Mahindra & Mahindra (Swaraj Division)

Adv. Chitra Subbiah, Managing Associate, Anand and Anand

Mr. Jagadeesh Kumar, Divisional Manager-Legal(IPR, Technology, Licensing & Product Litigations), Ashok Leyland Limited.

Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Vadali, Faculty, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering, IIT Gandhinagar

Moderator: Dr. Annamma Samuel, DPIIT IPR Chair Professor, GNLU

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 3 pm- 4.30 pm IST

Platform: CISCO WEBEX

We look forward to your esteemed presence and participation.