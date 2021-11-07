Free Online Course on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents’ [Nov 18-Dec 17; Register by Nov 8]

We’re pleased to inform you that Third World Network (TWN) and Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) are organising a free five-week online course/workshop on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents’ from 18th November, 2021. The deadline for registration is 8th November, 2021. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Online Course on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents’ [Nov 18 – Dec 17]

Third World Network (TWN) and Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) are organising a five-week online course/workshop on ACCESS TO MEDICINES, TRIPS AND PATENTS from 18th November, 2021.

The online course/workshop with two contact sessions every week is spread over a period of five weeks (classes every Thursday and Friday from 6 pm to 8:30 pm IST).

This course is expected to deepen the understanding of the intricate linkage between access to medicines and the barriers presented by intellectual property legal and policy frameworks. It will also help increase the knowledge on the use of flexibilities provided by international trade agreements such as the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to improve access to medicines at the domestic level. The course also aims to equip the participants to make law and policy interventions.

We would request you to share information regarding the course with any participant from your organisation and any other organisations/institutions who might be interested in the course. Kindly note that participation is restricted to participants from India.

Please click on the following link to apply for the course: https://forms.gle/ VXB3sjFXP3eBRJx37

The last date for receiving the application is 8th November, 2021.

For further details, please email campaign4access2medicine [email protected].