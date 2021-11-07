Free Online Course on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents’ [Nov 18-Dec 17; Register by Nov 8]

We’re pleased to inform you that Third World Network (TWN) and Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) are organising a free five-week online course/workshop on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents’ from 18th November, 2021. The deadline for registration is 8th November, 2021. For further details, please read the announcement below:
Online Course on ‘Access to Medicines, TRIPS and Patents’ [Nov 18 – Dec 17]
Third World Network (TWN) and Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) are organising a five-week online course/workshop on ACCESS TO MEDICINES, TRIPS AND PATENTS from 18th November, 2021.
The online course/workshop with two contact sessions every week is spread over a period of five weeks (classes every Thursday and Friday from 6 pm to 8:30 pm IST).
This course is expected to deepen the understanding of the intricate linkage between access to medicines
We would request you to share information regarding the course with any participant from your organisation and any other organisations/institutions who might be interested in the course. Kindly note that participation is restricted to participants from India.
Please click on the following link to apply for the course: https://forms.gle/
The last date for receiving the application is 8th November, 2021.
For further details, please email campaign4access2medicine