Conference: Intellectual Property, COVID-19, and the Next Pandemic: Diagnosing Problems, Developing Cures

We’re pleased to inform our readers of a very interesting looking international conference coming up in a few days, on Covid and IP protection. The conference is on 5th-6th November and it is free to attend. The registration page is here.

As described by the organisers: The conference aims at sharing ideas on how we can use intellectual property as a tool for promoting not just innovation but also equitable distribution of life saving drugs in low and middle-income nations. This is an academic conference being jointly hosted by Georgetown University and University of Hong Kong law schools. Dr. Edward Kwakwa, WIPO’s Assistant Director General, will give a keynote speech. Professors William Fisher and Ruth Okediji of Harvard Law School will give the second keynote on how to boost local production of medicines and vaccines in developing countries.

Please find more details below:

Intellectual Property, Covid-19, and the Next Pandemic:

Diagnosing Problems, Developing Cures

Dates: November 5 – 6, 2021 (Friday – Saturday)

Time: 8am – 12:30pm (US Eastern Standard Time)

This conference will be conducted via Zoom.

Conference website: https://www.covidip.hku.hk/

More information is available on the conference website: https://www.covidip. hku.hk/.

Conference organizers

Madhavi Sunder, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for International and Graduate Programs, Georgetown University Law Center

Haochen Sun, Associate Professor of Law, University of Hong Kong Faculty of Law

Keynote speakers

Edward Kwakwa, Assistant Director General, Global Challenges and Partnerships Sector, World Intellectual Property Organization

William Fisher, WilmerHale Professor of Intellectual Property Law and Faculty Director, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, Harvard Law School

Ruth Okediji, Jeremiah Smith, Jr. Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, Harvard Law School

Panel Speakers & Moderators

Kashish Aneja, Consultant, O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Olufunmilayo Arewa, Murray H. Shusterman Professor of Transactional and Business Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Anupam Chander, Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Jorge L. Contreras, Presidential Scholar and Professor of Law and Director of Program on Intellectual Property Law & Policy, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

Rochelle Dreyfuss, Pauline Newman Professor of Law and Co-Director, Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy, New York University School of Law

Lawrence Gostin, University Professor and Faculty Director, O’Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Calvin Ho, Associate Professor of Law and Co-Director, Centre for Medical Ethics and Law, University of Hong Kong Faculty of Law

Eric Ip, Associate Professor of Law and Research Fellow, Centre for Medical Ethics and Law, University of Hong Kong Faculty of Law

Amy Kapczynski, Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Global Health Justice Partnership, Yale Law School

Matthew Kavanagh, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Director, Global Health Policy and Politics Initiative, O’Neill Institute, Georgetown University

Priti Krishtel, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK)

Sapna Kumar, Professor of Law, John Mixon Chair and Co-Director for the Institute for Intellectual Property and Information Law, University of Houston Law Center

Peter Lee, Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of Law, University of California, Davis, School of Law

Laura Pedraza-Fariña, Professor of Law, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

Nicholson Price, Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Arti Rai, Elvin R. Latty Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Jerome Reichman, Bunyan S. Womble Professor of Law, Duke University Law School

Ana Santos Rutschman, Assistant Professor of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law

Ken Shadlen, Professor of Development Studies, Department of International Development, London School of Economics and Political Science

Jayashree Watal, Former Staff Member, WTO’s Intellectual Property Division and Honorary Professor, National Law University Delhi

Peter Yu, Regents Professor of Law and Communication and Director, Center for Law and Intellectual Property, Texas A&M University School of Law

All are welcome!

Please direct any inquiries to Ms. Grace Chan at [email protected] or (+852) 3917 4727.