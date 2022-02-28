[Sponsored] LexisNexis Introduces LexisNexis PatentAdvisor Extension, Free Web Tool to Display Patent Examiner Stats on USPTO Websites

We’re pleased to inform you that LexisNexis has introduced LexisNexis PatentAdvisor Extension, a free web tool to display patent examiner statistics on USPTO Websites. For further details, please read their announcement below.

LexisNexis Introduces LexisNexis PatentAdvisor Extension, Free Web Tool to Display Patent

Examiner Stats on USPTO Websites

New web browser extension makes USPTO examiner and art unit statistics available to any patent professional, integrated directly into their patent prosecution workflow

LexisNexis Legal & Professional today announced the launch of PatentAdvisor Extension, a free web browser extension that makes available data insights about individual patent examiners and art units directly on the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USPTO) websites.

The unprecedented integration of LexisNexis patent prosecution statistics and the USPTO’s two

principal sites for online patent research — the Patent Application Information Retrieval (PAIR) system and the USPTO Patent Center — provides all IP professionals with immediate access to key insights while they are checking the progress of pending patent applications or viewing the status of documents.

This includes PatentAdvisor ETA (Examiner Time Allocation), a proprietary LexisNexis metric that helps patent professionals anticipate an examiner’s behavior and develop strategies for better prosecution outcomes.

Other valuable data displayed includes:

• The examiner’s allowance rate;

• The examiner’s average office actions to allowance;

• Art unit allowance rate; and

• Art unit’s average office actions to allowance.

“As a customer-centric organization, we are committed to supporting the evolution of the patent system and the patent professional,” said Andrew Matuch, president of LexisNexis ReedTech and Intellectual Property Solutions. “We have been serving the USPTO for more than 50 years, helping to digitize and streamline the patent prosecution process. Now we’re taking the next step to empower the innovation community by democratizing examiner statistics and making them available to everyone at no charge. With this initiative, we hope to enable more IP professionals to streamline their workflows, make outcomes more predictable, and ultimately contribute to accelerating innovation.”

A recent online survey conducted by LexisNexis revealed the challenges that patent professionals must navigate when faced with an unpredictable prosecution process, tight deadlines, and demanding stakeholders. The study found that 73% of IP professionals prosecuting before the USPTO frequently use examiner statistics in their workflow when preparing to prosecute a patent application. The most common use cases cited by those professionals were to obtain guidance when assigned to a difficult examiner (cited by 93%), make better-informed decisions (80%), and identify winning arguments to streamline prosecution (79%).

Moreover, patent attorneys who practice at law firms reported that examiner statistics positively impact their client relationships (cited by 48%) and their ability to acquire new clients (26%).

The LexisNexis PatentAdvisor examiner statistics can be unlocked and displayed by any patent prosecutor on the USPTO websites by downloading and installing the PatentAdvisor Extension, which is compatible with the Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox web browser applications. The tool does not require a paid subscription.

For more information about PatentAdvisor and the new PatentAdvisor Extension, please go

to www.LexisNexisIP.com/Extension and www.LexisNexisIP.com/PatentAdvisor.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis and Nexis services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions

LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We

enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis IP DataDirect, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer, LexisNexis PatentSight and LexisNexis TotalPatent One) enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.

