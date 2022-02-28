Online Course/Workshop on Access to Medicines TRIPS and Patents [March 10 – April 8]

We’re pleased to inform you that Third World Network and Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT are jointly organising a free online workshop on ‘Access to Medicines TRIPS and Patents’ from 10th March to 8th April, 2022. The deadline for registration is 5th March, 2022.

Online Course/Workshop on Access to Medicines TRIPS and Patents

Third World Network (TWN) and Inter-University Centre for Intellectual Property Rights Studies (IUCIPRS), Cochin University of Science & Technology (CUSAT) are organising a five-week online course/workshop on ACCESS TO MEDICINES, TRIPS AND PATENTS from 10th March, 2022.

Workshop:10 March, 2022 – 8 April, 2022

Sessions on: Every Thursday and Friday for five weeks

Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm IST

Fees: Nil/ Free

This course is expected to deepen the understanding of the intricate linkage between access to medicines and the barriers presented by intellectual property legal and policy frameworks. It will also help increase the knowledge on the use of flexibilities provided by international trade agreements such as the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to improve access to medicines at the domestic level. The course also aims to equip the participants to make law and policy interventions.

Kindly note that participation is restricted to participants from India.

Please click here for brochure. Please click on the link given below to apply for the course.

https://forms.gle/PK6ktESTgt2TAdrDA

The last date for receiving the application is 5th March, 2022.

For further details, please email [email protected].