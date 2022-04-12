Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field [April 20-22; Apply by April 15]

We’re pleased to inform you that Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT and Third World Network are jointly organising a free Beginners’ Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field from 20th to 22nd April, 2022. For further details, please see the announcement below.

Beginners’ Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field

Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Third World Network are jointly organising a Beginners’ Awareness Workshop on Patent Oppositions in the Pharmaceutical Field. The workshop is online and is open to health activists, PG students of chemistry, biochemistry, pharmacy, early career researchers and faculty members from said disciplines.

Date: 20-22nd April, 2022

Time: 02.00 pm – 05.00 pm (IST), 4.30 pm – 7.30 pm (Manila, Philippines and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), 3.30 pm – 6.30 pm (Jakarta, Indonesia).

Mode: Online

Platform: Zoom

Registration Fee: None

The workshop aims to give an idea of the patent system and its impact on accessing medicines for HIV, TB, Hep-C and COVID-19, patentability criteria and how oppositions play a role in disallowing patents to frivolous and marginal improvements to existing drugs. This workshop is a precursor to a detailed workshop on patent oppositions in the pharmaceutical field in June/July 2022.

The objective of this workshop is to create awareness and understanding on how opposition system can help in reducing patent monopoly and ensure access to medicines.

The workshop is open to candidates based in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines. The medium of instruction is English. Attached please find the brochure and flyer for the oppositions workshop. There is a google link to the application form-https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8sClMP4wQ6hljyglEkIMCbSrIj5BFyrTIcfdsV_Y6lRsGyA/viewform . The application deadline is April 15th, 2022.

For further details, please email [email protected]

Interested candidates may please apply.