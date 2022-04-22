[Sponsored] LexisNexis to Celebrate World IP Day with Daily Webinars

We’re pleased to inform you that LexisNexis will be conducting daily webinars from April 25 to April 29 to celebrate the upcoming World IP Day. For details, please see their announcement below:

LexisNexis to Celebrate World IP Day with Daily Webinars

As a forward-thinking organization, the role IP plays in fostering fair and responsible innovation for all—and how it cultivates the spirit of innovation in the next generation—are key topics for our team at LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions.

That is why we are celebrating World IP Day 2022 for a whole week with a showcase of special IP programming, including a line-up of educational webinars and special editorial content highlighting the WIPO theme of “Youth and IP: Innovating for a Better Future.”

Upcoming Webinars

We are celebrating World IP Day 2022 with a week-long celebration of innovation from April 25-29. Join us for one, or all, of our daily webinars:

April 25 – Saving the World with Patents: Is the TRIPS Waiver helping or hurting?

April 26 – What You Can Learn from the World’s Leading Innovators

April 27 – Get the Most Out of Your Patents: A deep-dive analysis into pharmaceutical patent lifecycle management

April 28 – Practical Uses of Patent Prosecution Analytics

April 29 – Global Drivers of Green Technology

For more information and to save your spot click here: https://hubs.ly/Q018m6Kh0