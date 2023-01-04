SpicyIP Tidbit: CGPDTM notifies Trademark and Patent Agent Examinations

IP developments in 2023 kick off with the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM)’s re-notification of the Trademarks and Patent Agents Examinations. While the Patent Agent Examination has been last conducted in 2022, after a 4 years gap due to COVID-19, it is reported that the Trademarks Agent Exam is being held after a gap of 10 years!

The previous notice, published in November 2022, stated that both examinations were scheduled for 7th May, 2023. However now, according to the new notice, the Trademarks Agent exam is likely to be held on 06th May, 2023, whereas the Patent Agent exam is likely to take place on 07th May, 2023 at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai & Nagpur. Both the exams will be conducted in two sessions namely Paper-I (objective type, two hours duration) & Paper-II (descriptive type, three hours duration) and the qualifying marks for both exams are the ones prescribed under Rule 110 of the Patent Rules, 2003.

Online registration of candidates will commence from 03/01/2023 (12 noon) to 31/01/2023 (05.30 PM).

The notice, however, is not clear on the mode of the examination i.e. whether it will be a paper-based or a system-based examination. Furthermore, considering that the CGPDTM recently came out with guidelines on Accessibility and Reasonable Accommodations for Persons with Disabilities, it could be noted that the notice does not talk about any assistance like scribes, additional time, etc. that the office will be providing to the appearing candidates.

Readers who are interested in applying can, maybe, ask about these or any other issues by mailing to the organizers on the respective mail IDs given in the notice.