[Sponsored] NLU Delhi IPR Chair Invites Applications for the Position of Research Assistant (Law) [Apply by August 05]

We are pleased to inform you that the Chair on Intellectual Property Rights, National Law University, Delhi is inviting applications for the position of Research Assistant (Law). The last date to apply is August 05, 2023. For more detail please read the announcement below.
Call for Applications – Research Assistant (Law)
National Law University, Delhi (“University”) is seeking to engage, on a contractual basis, one full-time Research Assistant (Law) for Chair on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR Chair), at its campus in Dwarka, New Delhi. The position is for an initial period of one year, which can be extended based on satisfactory performance and the needs of the IPR Chair.
About the IPR Chair
The Chair on IPR is instituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India with the vision to “facilitate intellectual property education and research”. The IPR Chair was instituted by the DPIIT at the University in October 2018. The overall objectives of the IPR Chair are laid out in the Scheme for Pedagogy and Research in IPRs for Holistic Education and Academia (SPRIHA).
Role and Responsibilities of the Research Assistant
The selected Research Assistant will provide support to IPR Chair in conducting its research and activities. As part of the assigned research, the Research Assistant is expected to engage in diverse research activities including field work, data collection, data analysis, report drafting, etc. Research Assistants are also expected to supervise the work of the student researchers/ interns associated with the IPR Chair and/or assist principal investigators in conducting research. Research Assistants are also expected to assist in other research and dissemination activities of the IPR Chair. The Research Assistant shall also liaison with the Centre for Innovation, Intellectual Property & Competition (CIIPC) and conducts its activities jointly.
Minimum required Qualification
Candidates holding graduate (LL.B.), post-graduate degree in law (LL.M.), or Ph.D. in Law with a demonstrable interest in interdisciplinary research in the area of intellectual property are encouraged to apply.
Compensation
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications: LL.B. – Rs. 30,000/- per month LL.M- Rs. 40,000/- per month Ph.D. – Rs. 50,000/- per month.
Application Process
Interested candidates may submit their application with the relevant documents through Google form.
Selection Criteria
a. Minimum Higher Educational Qualification (10 marks);
b. Grades obtained (10 marks);
c. Relevant experience, if any (20 marks);
d. Writing Sample/Relevant Publications, if any (20 marks);
e. Statement of Purpose (10 marks);
f. Interview (30 marks).
The candidates invited for the interview shall be in 1:4 ratio after screening the candidates for qualifying in a – e as above.
Deadline
Applications must reach us no later than August 05, 2023 by 5 PM.
Note:
- National Law University, Delhi is an equal-opportunity workplace.
- Graduates from the University and other research fellows working at the University may also apply only as per the above-mentioned procedure.
- The University reserves the right to conduct interviews to fill this position after an internal screening process. After initial internal screening, candidates may be required to undertake a writing test for being eligible to be called for the interview.
- The position should not be considered a permanent appointment with the University in any way.
- The University reserves the right not to fill the position.
- The interviews will be conducted on campus/online and the Research Assistant is expected to join latest by 01st September 2023.