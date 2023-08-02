[Sponsored] CIIPC, NLU Delhi Invites Applications for the Position of Research Programme Coordinator (Apply by August 12)

We are pleased to inform you that the Centre for Innovation, IP and Competition (CIIPC), National Law University, Delhi is inviting applications for the position of Research Programme Coordinator. The last date to apply is August 12, 2023. For more detail please read the announcement below.
Call for Applications – Research Programme Coordinator
The National Law University Delhi (‘University’), through its Centre for Innovation, IP and Competition (CIIPC), is seeking to engage a Research Programme Coordinator for one year on a contractual basis.
About CIIPC
CIIPC at NLU Delhi was established with the aim of supporting academic and policy oriented dialogues in the areas of innovation, IP and competition. CIIPC focuses on interdisciplinary legal research in the areas of innovation, IP and competition, particularly using the law and economics approach. The Centre aims to discuss contemporary issues of fundamental and empirical nature, conduct legal and policy training in innovation, IP and competition and build a network of scholars in these areas. The activities of the IPR Chair instituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the activities of CIIPC are jointly organised.
Duties/Responsibilities of Research Programme Coordinator
- Overall coordination of verticals: Research, Education, Events, Outreach and Activities.
- Supervise research and provide technical, editorial inputs and writing reports.
- Supervise events and activities, launch and manage online courses, seeking new sources of funding, budgeting activities.
- Coordination with IPR chair activities and manage other routine research & programme and administrative tasks assigned by the Co-Director, CIIPC.
- Assist in the planning and supervision of on-going interventions and research projects of CIIPC.
- Supervising communication strategy of the programme’s work and activities to various audiences through reports, outreach materials, social media, updates for newsletters, blogs, and websites etc.
- Participating in matters of institutional growth and management as may be required from time to time.
Expected Skills
- Specialised knowledge of intellectual property law and other allied areas of law (viz., competition law, technology law, international IP law etc.)
- Academic writing and editing skills
- Strong leadership and managerial skills to supervise research assistants and students
- Time management
Essential Educational and Other Qualifications
- LL.B./LL.M./B.C.L./M.Phil (Law)/Ph.D.
- At least three to five years of work experience as a lawyer/post-graduate academic experience (including course of study) after LL.B
Remuneration and Work Conditions
- A consolidated Remuneration of Rs. 65,000 to 75,000/- per month
(Commensurate with qualification & experience). No additional benefits/perks will be provided.
- The offer beyond the duration of the contract may be renewed based on performance of the candidate and the remuneration may be renewed on mutually agreeable terms and conditions.
Application Requirements (only through Google Form)
- Curriculum Vitae
- Statement of Purpose (Max 750 words.)
- Highest Educational Certificate (with grades mentioned)
- Relevant Experience
- One or more research publications in the area of intellectual property law published in a journal of national or international repute/Writing Sample
Criteria of Selection
- Grades obtained in highest educational qualification (10 marks)
- Relevant Experience (20 marks)
- Relevant Publications/Writing Sample (20 marks)
- Statement of Purpose (10 marks)
- Interview (30 marks)
- Written Test on IP (10 marks) – administered only to candidates attending the interview
The candidates invited for the interview shall be in 1:4 ratio after screening the candidates for qualifying in above points.
Duration of the Contract
The appointment shall be for 12 months and any subsequent renewal is contingent on the further requirements of the project as well as an analysis of the performance of the candidate. The contract may be terminated by providing a 15 day notice from either side.
Application Process
Interested applicants may fill out the above mentioned Google form and attached the documents as required latest by August 12, 2023 by 5 PM. Google Form link is available here.
Note
- National Law University, Delhi is an equal opportunity workplace.
- The position should not be considered as a permanent appointment with the university in any way.
- National Law University Delhi reserves the right not to fill the position.
- The interviews will be conducted on campus and the Research Programme Coordinator is expected to join latest by 01st September 2023 or anytime agreed with Co-Director, CIIPC.
