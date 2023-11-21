Webinar on “How Patent Monopolies on Biologics and Vaccines Work” [November 22]

We’re pleased to inform you that Third World Network (TWN) is organizing a one-hour discussion (with Q&A) on “How Patent Monopolies on Biologics and Vaccines Work” on November 22. The discussion is free and open to all to attend. For further details, please see the announcement below:
Webinar on “How Patent Monopolies on Biologics and Vaccines Work”
Third World Network invites you to a one-hour discussion (with Q&A) on intellectual property monopolies on biologics and vaccines.
We will be discussing the first chapter from the recent paper from TWN+AccessIBSA: Monopolies on Biologics, including Vaccines
In the immediate aftermath of a pandemic characterised by monstrous gaps in access to life-saving biologics and vaccines, we will discuss new findings on how patent monopolies on biologics and vaccines operate. These findings range from the size and complexity of patent estates, to the lack of workable patent examination guidelines, as well as the pitfalls in current legislative capacity to override these patents. The authors of the paper will discuss the situation in India, and speakers from Brazil, South Africa and Switzerland will discuss the implications of these findings in the countries they work in. The discussion will be moderated by Gopakumar KM. The webinar will be in English.
Date and Time
November 22 (Wednesday); 8 am Brazil/ 12 pm CET/ 4.30 pm India
Speakers
Gopakumar KM is a legal advisor and senior researcher at the Third World Network (Bangalore, India)
Achal Prabhala is the coordinator of the AccessIBSA project (Bangalore, India)
Roshan John is a lawyer who works on intellectual property issues in medicines (Delhi, India)
Ramya Sheshadri is a patent agent who works on access to medicines, including managing the Patent Opposition database (Bangalore, India)
Ana Claudia Oliveira is an IP specialist at Abifina and Progenericos, two leading consortia of API, vaccine and generic drug manufacturers (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Candice Sehoma is the Access Campaign Advocacy Advisor at MSF (Johannesburg, South Africa)
Nirmalya Syam is the Senior Programme Officer in the Health, Intellectual Property and Biodiversity Programme at the South Centre (Geneva, Switzerland)
Registration
The discussion is free and open to all. For the Registration link– Click Here