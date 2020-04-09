SpicyIP Events: SagaciousIP’s Webinar on Best Practices in Innovation Management – Boosting R&D ROI [April 14]

Date : April 14, 2020 - April 14, 2020

Nature : Webinar

Location :

Contact :

We’re pleased to inform you that SagaciousIP is organizing a webinar in order to provide an insight to IP departments, into how they can deal with the economic impact of COVID-19. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Webinar on Best Practices in Innovation Management – Boosting R&D ROI [April 14, 2020]

Top global economists have hinted the onset of economic recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from a direct impact on production and sales there would be an indirect impact on supporting functions such as IP. Thus, R&D centres and CoEs may face budget cuts on NPD and IP activities. However, there is a silver lining – it is the right time for optimization of existing processes and implementation of global best practices, ensuring the IP department survives budget cuts.

IP departments would agree that the process of managing the innovation life-cycle is often an unstructured territory which could benefit from support of experienced external consultants.

Here are some important questions that IP departments often face while managing the innovation life-cycle:

Are you investing your time, money and energy, just for the sake of creating something or is it really solving a problem that impacts your business and relevant market?

Does idea submission seem a burden to your team?

Are your inventors submitting quality disclosures?

Are your inventors able to comprehend information present in the landscape analysis report?

Is patent landscape report killing inventors’ motive to invent as all they see is a huge volume of documents disclosing their idea?

Do you always find your in-house IP team low on bandwidth to pick up additional tasks?

Who should attend?

Corporate – Chief IP counsels, innovation managers/heads

IP strategy professionals

CXOs for SMEs

R&D heads/process owners

University IP managers, R&D department and tech transfer professionals

Panelists

Anchor

Mr. Tanmay Mittal, Head – IP Solutions – India Region, Sagacious IP

Keynote Speaker

Sumit Prasad, Group Manager, Sagacious IP

When?

April 14, 2020 | 11 AM EDT | 5 PM CET | 8.30 PM IST

Registration

Please click here to register.