Call for Applications: CUSAT’s Minor IP Research Project for Teachers 2020-21 [Apply by Sep 25]

Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS),Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is inviting applications for Minor Research Project 2020-21 in the research area of IPR for teachers from across Kerala and the rest of India. The applications must reach the University on or before September 25, 2020. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Minor Research Project at IUCIPRS, CUSAT

Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is inviting applications for Minor Research Project 2020-21 in the research area of IPR for teachers from across Kerala and India. The Minor Research Project was instituted last year with the objective of encouraging young teachers from across Kerala and the rest of India, to undertake research in the area of intellectual property rights. Every year five (5) project awards are earmarked. One minor research project is kept open to teachers from Central & State Universities/ Government/Aided Colleges across India, provided sufficient number of eligible applications are not received from within Kerala. The norms of the Minor Research Project are available below and the Application format for the same can be accessed here. All the applications duly completed along with the research proposal should be sent to “The Director, IUCIPRS, CUSAT, Cochin University P.O., Cochin – 682022” and should reach on or before September 25th, 2020.

Norms for the award of Project

1. The IUCIPRS at CUSAT may notify Minor Research Project in the area of IPR every year for Teachers teaching in Universities/Government/Aided Colleges in Kerala. One minor research project is kept open to Teachers from Universities/Government/Aided Colleges across India, provided sufficient number of eligible applications are not received from within Kerala. The Scholarship shall be known as IUCIPRS Minor Research Project.

2. Eligibility:

a) Applicants shall be a full-time teacher teaching in any University/ Government/Aided College in Kerala or India.

b) Shall be a teacher for a minimum of three years.

3. Duration of Project: Maximum of twelve months from the date of release of the research grant from IUCIPRS

4. Project funding: Funding available for a year is a minimum of Rupees 5,00,000 which may be increased from time to time depending on the availability of funds. The maximum amount that may be released for one Minor Research Project shall not exceed Rupees 1,00,000.

5. Details of application and research proposal: Application must be in the prescribed form along with detailed research proposal. The research proposal shall include the area of research in IPR, research problem, research questions, methodology, duration of the project, possible outcome, social utility of the research, the details of the expenditure, name of the Principal Investigator and others involved in the project etc.

6. Procedure for selection: A Committee consisting of three experts nominated by the Vice-Chancellor along with the Director of IUCIPRS shall scrutinize the application along with the research proposal and may recommend for the release of grant. The selection for Minor research project is based on the quality of the research proposal.

7. Notification for Project: The notification for the fellowship shall be posted in the website of IUCIPRS in the beginning of the Financial year. The last date for application is two months after the notification.

8. Terms and conditions of award of Project:

a) The Project is awarded in the name of the Head of the Institution where the applicant is working and the teacher shall execute a bond with IUCIPRS before releasing the release of the grant.

b) 50% of the total research grant shall be released by IUCIPRS after executing the bond by the teacher concerned. The cheque shall be in the name of the Head of the Institution. The Institution shall maintain a separate account.

c) Shall make a presentation and submit an interim report at the end of six months on the progress made and the final report of the research at the end of the project.

d) 25% of the grant shall be sanctioned after the submission of the interim report. However, it shall be released after providing proof of communication regarding the submission of the article for publication.

e) Shall submit an audited Utilization Certificate along with the statement of expenditure auditing the account by a Chartered Accountant on completion of the project. The balance of 25% of the grant shall be released only on the receipt of the audited UC and on providing proof of acceptance of the publication.

f) Shall publish the research report acknowledging the receipt of the funding from IUCIPRS.

9. The above norms may be suitably amended by way of deletion/addition by the Executive Committee of IUCIPRS.

Application Procedure

The application format for the Project can be accessed here. All the applications duly completed along with the research proposal should be sent to “The Director, IUCIPRS, CUSAT, Cochin University P.O., Cochin – 682022” and should reach on or before September 25, 2020.