Call for Papers: The Philosophy and Law of Information Regulation in India

The Centre for Law and Policy Research is working on the project ‘The Philosophy and Law of Information Regulation in India’. As a part of this project, they are calling for papers to be published as a volume of inter-disciplinary studies reflecting upon the law and practice of information regulation in India. The full call for papers is here. Brief details of the project are below:

‘The Philosophy and Law of Information Regulation in India’ project is an effort to collate multi-disciplinary scholarship on the subject of the law and philosophy of information regulation, with a specific focus on India. We recognise that such an effort cannot be bound by legal scholarship alone, and must encompass and contend with the normative assumptions of various approaches towards information technologies. We invite multi-disciplinary submissions from fields of law, history of science, science and technology studies, informatics and information sciences, political and economic philosophy, design studies, and other related fields to reflect on the relationship between law, technology and information, with specific reference to the institutions of public law in India. Submissions taking a comparative approach between jurisdictions addressing similar concerns are particularly appreciated.

We are accepting submissions of articles between 5,000-10,000 words, which may be empirical case studies relating to information regulation in India, or normative and theoretical analyses of the subject. All submissions will be editor-reviewed. Some suggested thematic areas include:

The history of information regulation in India Privacy, data protection, and algorithmic governance Due process in algorithmic systems The political economy of information regulation Discrimination law, equality and algorithmic fairness Disinformation, misinformation and new media technologies Information and electoral democracy Competition law, information and markets Smart cities, urban governance and automated decision making Biometric technologies and embodied information The Indian judiciary’s engagement with information governance Identity, identification and citizenship International law, trade and geopolitics of information governance

Procedure for Submission

Please email your original and previously unpublished paper abstracts to divij[dot]joshi[at]clpr.org.in by 10th September, 2020, with the subject line ‘Proposal Submission | The Philosophy and Law of Information Regulation in India’.

Abstracts should be no more than 1,500 words and be attached in a separate document in a doc/docx format.

Each proposal must contain:

Author’s name(s) and institutional affiliation(s). Introduction to the topic. Thesis statement(s) and/or research question(s). Research methodology.

Accepted proposals will be required to produce a 5,000 to 10,000 words article within the project’s timeline. The articles will be workshopped at a virtual symposium held in December 2020. A selected group of discussants will be invited to write short response pieces to the accepted papers.

The final edited articles will be published as an open-access monograph.

Important Dates

September 10 – Submission of proposals [1500 words] September 17 – Acceptance of proposals by the editors November 15 – The first draft of the submissions to be sent to editors [5,000 to 10,000 words] December 15 – Accepted and edited submissions will be presented at a workshop to be held virtually, in December 2020 March 1 – Publication of the monograph

Contact

Please reach out to Divij Joshi (divij[dot]joshi[at]clpr.org.in) if you would like to discuss potential topics or any for any other clarifications.

