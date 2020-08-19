We’re glad to inform you that LexisNexis is organizing a a virtual conference on ‘Be The Game Changer: IP Drives Business Growth’ on September 16 – 18, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

LexisNexis’s Virtual Conference on ‘Be The Game Changer: IP Drives Business Growth’ [Sep 16 – 18]

Lexis Nexis is delighted to invite you to join a virtual conference organized by us, that will feature a wide range of IP experts from various corporates, law firms, government offices in Asia and the United States who will be sharing their views on how IP contributes in driving business growth.

To grow business with IP, we must explore newer, innovative or unconventional ways. Given the increased pressure on businesses and resultant uncertainties triggered further by Covid-19, now is the time to listen to opinions of renowned experts from IP industry. This conference is designed to help professionals better understand how fact-based, objective and proactive intellectual property strategies, patent filing strategies, and litigation strategies work for businesses.

When?

The conference will be held on September 16-18, 2020 from 9:30 am IST.

Who?

The conference will be led by renowned IP experts from corporates, law firms and government offices in both Asia and the United States who will be sharing their views on how IP contributes towards driving business growth.

Some of our speakers scheduled include:

Dr. Prithipal Singh, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, Indian Patent Office

An Insight Into The Field Of IPR’s in India: Recent Developments and Looking Ahead

An Insight Into The Field Of IPR’s in India: Recent Developments and Looking Ahead Mr. Gopinath A.S, Partner, K&S Partners

Alignment Of Patent Prosecution in India in line with Global Standards

Alignment Of Patent Prosecution in India in line with Global Standards Mr. Masato Higa, Department Manager, IP Strategy Dept. IP Division, Hitachi

Intellectual Property Strategy at Hitachi Ltd. – Past, present and in a future

Intellectual Property Strategy at Hitachi Ltd. – Past, present and in a future Mr. Michael A. Sartori, Ph.D., Partner, Baker Botts L.L.P.

The Impact on Patents by The Type of USPTO Examiner: Insights and Strategies

The Impact on Patents by The Type of USPTO Examiner: Insights and Strategies Ms. Sangmi Han, General Manager, KT

How to Manage and Optimize Patent Portfolio in the Viewpoint of Patent Prosecution

Registration

Limited seats are available. Sign up now and join us on September 16-18, 2020, for insight from global IP experts. Please click here to register.

Contact Details

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].

You may follow the updates on our events on our LinkedIn page here.