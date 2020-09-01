NLUJ’s Centre for IP Studies Essay Competition [Submit by September 27]

We’re pleased to inform you that Centre for Intellectual Property Studies, National Law University, Jodhpur is organising an essay writing competition for law students from Indian universities on the theme ‘Copyright Societies and Performers’ Rights Societies in India’. The deadline for registration is September 20, 2020 and that for submission of essays is September 27, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

NLUJ’s Centre for IP Studies Essay Competition

Call for Essays | Submit by September 27, 2020

About CIPS

Centre for Intellectual Property Studies, National Law University, Jodhpur was established in 2018 with an aim to promote research and studies in the field of intellectual property rights. The Centre also monitors, designs and disseminates various courses and programmes pertaining to training and research in intellectual property rights.

About the Competition

Copyright societies and performers’ societies play a very significant role towards the collection and distribution of revenue from authorized utilization of works and performances. There are many significant issues concerning the working of these institutions.

Eligibility

CIPS invites original, genuine and unpublished contributions from students pursuing 3-year LL.B. programme/5-year integrated LL.B. programme or LL.M. programme in any recognized university in India.

Essay Topic

The essay topic shall be based on the theme ‘Copyright Societies and Performers’ Rights Societies in India’. Any pertinent research question related to the theme may be chosen by the author to provide a succinctly worded relevant work (1500 words, excluding footnotes).

Important Dates

Last Date of Registration: 20th September, 2020 (by 11:59 pm) Last Date of Submission of Manuscripts: 27th September, 2020 (by 11:59 pm) Declaration of Results: 10th October, 2020

Prize Information

The first, second and third prizes are worth ₹5000/-, ₹3000/- and ₹2000/- respectively. Top 6 submissions including the prize-winning essays will be awarded e-certificates of Merit. Their entries will also be published on The NLUJ Centre for Intellectual Property Studies Blog to be launched soon. All entries will be awarded e-certificates of participation.

Registration Process

The students shall register by paying a fee of Rs. 500 at http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in/fee.php at ‘Payment Other than Semester Fee’ specifying the purpose of payment as ‘CIPS Essay Competition’ latest by September 20, 2020. The payment receipt shall be emailed at [email protected] . The subject of the e-mail shall be ‘Registration Receipt: Essay Competition’.

Program Coordinator

Mr. Rohan Cherian Thomas

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law

Executive Director, CIPS

Contact Information

Any queries may be directed to [email protected] or the following:

Harshita Jaiman, Convenor, CIPS (+91-9829463431) Janhavi Somvanshi, Member, CIPS (+91-8874911952) Kirti Harit, Member, CIPS (+91-7060804553)

For detailed submission guidelines, submission process and evaluation criteria, visit http://nlujodhpur.ac.in/news_detail.php?news=826 or download brochure at http://nlujodhpur.ac.in/uploads/23052008251045.pdf.