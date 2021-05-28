NUALS’ 7th CIPR National Essay Writing Competition [Submit by July 4]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi is organizing an essay competition for law students on the theme ‘IP & SMEs: Taking Ideas to Market’. The deadline for submission of essays is July 4, 2021. For further details, please read the announcement below.

7th CIPR National Essay Writing Competition

The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, National University of Advanced Legal Studies is organizing the 7th CIPR National Level Essay Competition. The Centre seeks essays on the theme ‘IP & SMEs: Taking Ideas to Market’.

Eligibility

The competition is open to LL.B. and LL.M. students studying in any of the recognized Law Schools/ Colleges/ Departments of the Universities.

Sub-Themes (Illustrative)

Role of GIs in the Growth of SMEs and its Relation to Sustainable Practices PPVFR and its Impact on SMEs in India Benefits of Trademark Protection for an SME Practicality of Industrial Design Protection by SMEs Licensing Strategies for SMEs Support for IP Protection of SME Assets – Evolving Models SMEs, IP Protection and Enforcement: A Comparative Analysis The Role of IP in Augmenting Innovativeness and Creativity by MSMEs SMEs and the Need for Legal Awareness: The Case of Trade Secrets SMEs and Indigenous Innovativeness: Possibilities in IP IP Valuation and SMEs: The Indian Experience

Submission Guidelines

Submissions are to be made in electronic form only and are to be sent to [email protected]

The essay should be in English, not exceeding 3000 words (excluding footnotes)

Only one essay per participant will be permitted. Multiple submissions will lead to immediate disqualification.

The essay should be accompanied by an abstract not exceeding 300 words.

Co-authorship is permitted, subject to a limit of maximum two authors per submission.

The cover page should include Name, Address, email id, Contact number and the name of the College/University along with address and class of the Participant. In case of co-authorship, the covering letter should include details of both the authors.

No part of the submission should have been published earlier nor should it be under consideration for publication or a contest elsewhere.

Any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification.

All contributions must represent original ideas and interpretations coupled with critical evaluation and assessment.

Kindly avoid the general and common information about the sub theme of your paper as far as possible. For example, those who are writing about GIs, kindly avoid elaborating about GIs instead of discussing the topic.

The essay should not contain names or any other marks which reveal the identity of the author.

Duly filled Declaration Form (available here) must accompany the essay.

In all matters related to the Essay Competition, the decision of the Panel and CIPR shall be final and conclusive.

The copyright over the submitted articles shall vest with the CIPR, whereas moral rights shall vest with the author.

Formatting Guidelines

All submissions must follow the Bluebook system of citation 20 th edition.

edition. The Submissions are to be made in Times New Roman, Font Size: 12, Line spacing: 1.5, Footnote size: 10

Submissions may be made in .doc/.docx/.odt formats only.

Deadline

The last date for the submission of the essay is 11:59 pm, 4th July 2021.

Prizes

First Prize: Rs. 10,000/-

Second Prize: Rs. 5,000/-

Third Prize: Rs. 3,000/-