SpicyIP Weekly Review (May 24 – 30)

NUALS’ 7th CIPR National Essay Writing Competition [Submit by July 4]

We informed the readers about an essay competition being organized by the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi for law students on the theme ‘IP & SMEs: Taking Ideas to Market’. The submission deadline for the competition is July 4, 2021. For further details including submission guidelines and eligibility, please refer to the post.

Book Launch Webinar: ‘The Protection of Intellectual Property Rights under International Investment Law’ [May 27]

We further informed our readers about a webinar on the launch of the book ‘The Protection of Intellectual Property Rights under International Investment Law’ authored by Dr. Simon Klopschinski (rospatt osten pross), Dr. Henning Grosse Ruse-Khan (University of Cambridge, King’s College) and Prof. Christopher Gibson (Suffolk University Law School) held on May 27. Further details about the event are available in the post.

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News