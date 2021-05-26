Book Launch Webinar: ‘The Protection of Intellectual Property Rights under International Investment Law’ [May 27]

We’re pleased to inform you that a webinar on the launch of the book ‘The Protection of Intellectual Property Rights under International Investment Law’ authored by Dr. Simon Klopschinski (rospatt osten pross), Dr. Henning Grosse Ruse-Khan (University of Cambridge, King’s College) and Prof. Christopher Gibson (Suffolk University Law School) will be held tomorrow (May 27). For further details, please see the post below.

We’ve added the book to the list of IP books on the blog (also accessible from the Resources section of the website here). To know more about the book, you may refer to a detailed review on IPKat here.

Book Launch Webinar: ‘The Protection of Intellectual Property Rights under International Investment Law’

About the Book

We are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the new book ‘The Protection of Intellectual Property Rights under International Investment Law’ (Oxford Univ. Press) co-authored by Dr. Simon Klopschinski (rospatt osten pross), Dr. Henning Grosse Ruse-Khan (University of Cambridge, King’s College) and Prof. Christopher Gibson (Suffolk University Law School) as part of the Oxford International Arbitration Series. Please join us for a virtual webinar celebrating the launch of this comprehensive monograph providing detailed analysis and treatment for the complex interplay between the protection of intellectual property rights and international investment law, bringing insight to these two dynamic and evolving fields of law.

Date and Time

Thursday, May 27th at 11:00 AM ET / 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CEST

Link to Join

You can join the webinar for free using this link: https://tinyurl.com/May27BookLaunch.

Agenda

Introduction

11:00 AM ET / 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CEST

Introduction by Loukas Mistelis (Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary University of London and Series Editor, Oxford International Arbitration Series)

Presentations by the authors with commentators

11:10 AM ET / 16:10 GMT / 17:10 CET

Simon Klopschinski (rospatt osten pross) on “International Investment Arbitration as an Alternative Forum for Litigating Intellectual Property Rights: The Example of beIN Corporation v Saudi Arabia”

Commentator: Christophe Bondy (Steptoe & Johnson LLP)

11:40 AM ET / 16:40 GMT / 17:40 CET

Henning Grosse Ruse-Khan (University of Cambridge, King’s College) on “Investor Tribunals Judging Domestic IP Developments against ‘Dramatic’ Changes? How Not to Read the Eli Lilly vs Canada Award”

Commentator: Rochelle Dreyfuss (NYU School of Law)

12:10 PM ET / 17:10 GMT / 18:10 CET

Christopher S. Gibson (Suffolk University Law School) on “IP Rights as Assets Comprising an Investment, Indirect Expropriation, and State’s Right to Regulate”

Commentator: Peter Yu (Texas A&M University School of Law)

12:40 PM ET / 17:40 GMT / 18:40 CET

Discussion, Question & Answer, Concluding Remarks

The webinar is sponsored by rospatt osten pross, Suffolk University Law School, Centre for IP & Information Law (CIPIL) and Lauterpacht Centre for International Law, University of Cambridge and Oxford University Press.

Note: The book is available for order online at Amazon.

SpicyIP is a participant in the Amazon Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.in.