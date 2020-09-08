NUALS’ 6th CIPR National Essay Writing Competition [Submit by Oct 4]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi is organizing the an essay competition for law students on the theme ‘Innovate for a Green Future: Role of IP Rights in Encouraging Innovation and Creativity’. The deadline for submission of essays is October 4, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below.

6th CIPR National Essay Writing Competition

The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, National University of Advanced Legal Studies is organizing the 6th CIPR National Level Essay Competition. The Centre seeks essays on the theme ‘Innovate for a Green Future: Role of IP Rights in Encouraging Innovation and Creativity’.

Eligibility

The competition is open to LL.B. and LL.M. students studying in any of the recognized law schools/ colleges/ departments of the universities.

Submission Guidelines

• Submissions are to be made in electronic form only and are to be sent to [email protected].

• The essay should be in English, not exceeding 3000 words (excluding footnotes).

• Only one essay per participant will be permitted. Multiple submissions will lead to immediate disqualification.

• The essay should be accompanied by an abstract not exceeding 300 words.

• Co-authorship is permitted to a maximum of two authors per submission.

• The cover page should include name, address, e-mail ID, contact number and the name of the College/University along with address and class of the participant. In case of co-authorship, the covering letter should include details of both the authors.

• No part of the submission should have been published earlier nor should it be under consideration for publication or a contest elsewhere.

• Any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification.

• The essay should not contain names or any other marks which reveal the identity of the author.

• Duly filled Declaration Form (available here) must accompany the essay.

• In all matters related to the Essay Competition, the decision of the Panel and CIPR shall be final and conclusive.

Formatting Guidelines

All submissions must follow the Bluebook system of citation 20th edition.

The Submissions are to be made in Times New Roman, Font Size: 12, Line spacing: 1.5, Footnote size: 10.

Submissions may be made in .doc/.docx/.odt formats only.

Deadline

The last date for the submission of the essay is 11:59 pm, 4th October, 2020.

Prizes

First Prize: Rs. 10,000/-

Second Prize: Rs. 5,000/-

Third Prize: Rs. 3,000/-