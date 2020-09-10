Online Roundtable on ‘The Global Implications Unwired Planet v. Huawei: Lessons for India’s Evolving SEP Jurisprudence’ [September 11]

We’re pleased to inform you that DPIIT IPR Chair, NLU Delhi is organising an online roundtable on ‘The Global Implications of Unwired Planet v. Huawei: Lessons for India’s Evolving SEP Jurisprudence’ at 3 p.m. tomorrow (September 11, 2020). For further details, please read the announcement below:

Online Roundtable on ‘The Global Implications of Unwired Planet v. Huawei: Lessons for India’s Evolving SEP Jurisprudence’

September 11, 2020

Organiser: DPIIT IPR Chair, NLU Delhi

Online Roundtable: The Global Implications of Unwired Planet v. Huawei: Lessons for India’s Evolving SEP Jurisprudence

The roundtable aims to discuss the recent decision of United Kingdom’s Supreme Court in Unwired Planet v. Huawei. It will be organised by DPIIT IPR Chair at National Law University, Delhi. It will start at 3:00 pm IST on September 11, 2020 and will be for a duration of 90 minutes (including floor discussion /Q&A).

We have invited the following speakers from the industry who will provide their own perspectives:

Mr. Adarsh Ramanujan (Independent counsel, Law Chambers of Adarsh Ramanujan) Mr. Ashutosh Kumar (Associate Partner, Singh and Singh) Mr. Dirk Weiler (Head of Standards Policy, NOKIA) J Sai Deepak (Arguing Counsel, Supreme Court of India) Nishant Sharma (Lead Counsel, IP and Litigation, Dobly Laboratries (TBC) Rajiv Kumar Chaudhary (Partner, Halder & Associates) Vishwas Devaiah (Professor of Law, Jindal Global Law School)

Eligibility: Everybody (faculties, students, practitioners, researchers etc.)

Location: Online

Access Details: Please log-in on Zoom application with the following credentials

Webinar ID: 933 4496 3503

Passcode: 766353

Link: https://zoom.us/j/93344963503?pwd=ZkJYMEd4bnRSZVAwWnZncEkxNzJMQT09

Registration Fees: No fee

Contact: [email protected]

Official link: https://nludelhi.ac.in/up-event1.aspx?id=35097

Please click here and here to view our posts on the UK Court of Appeals’ decisions in this case.