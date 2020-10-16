Call for Papers: NUALS’ Book on Sports and Intellectual Property Rights [Submit by November 15]

We’re glad to inform you that the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights at National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi is seeking papers for its book on themes relating to sports, e-sports and their interplay with IPR. The last date for the submissions is November 15, 2020.

The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights is one of the 16 different centres of excellence at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi. Since its inception, it has been at the forefront of promoting research and education in the field of IPR. Sports and intellectual property rights enjoy an inseparable connection. As companies, brands and leagues look to make the most out of every single element in sports, intellectual property rights associated with them goes a long way in making it happen. The Centre seeks papers for its book on themes relating to sports, e-sports and their interplay with IPR. The publication aims to call for and gather papers primarily from teachers, academicians, researchers, practitioners and other stakeholders.

Themes

The Importance of Trademarks for Sports Clubs and Leagues Patents and Sports Equipment The Impact of Counterfeit Sporting Goods and Sportswear Personality Rights among Sportspersons Broadcasting and Media Rights for Sports Events Piracy of Live Broadcasting Sports Events : Unauthorized Streaming The Need for Legislative Intervention to Protect the IP Involved in E-sports Streaming of E-sports Gameplay and Copyrights Ownership of IP in E-sports : Publisher or Gamer The Cheatbot Complication – An Infringement of Copyright?

Note: These themes are only suggestive and not exhaustive.

Submission Guidelines

Submissions are to be made in electronic form only and are to be sent to [email protected] [Subject is to be “Submission for CIPR Sports and IP Publication”]

[Subject is to be “Submission for CIPR Sports and IP Publication”] Submissions should be in English, between 3500-5000 words, exclusive of footnotes.

An abstract of the manuscript of not more than 250 words should be included with the submission. This shall not count towards the word limit.

Co-authorship is allowed for a maximum of two authors.

The cover page should include the name, address, e-mail ID, contact number and the name of the College/University along with address and class of the participant. In case of co authorship, the cover page should include details of both the authors.

No part of the submission should have been published earlier nor should it be under consideration for publication or a contest elsewhere.

All contributions must represent original ideas and interpretations coupled with critical evaluation and assessment.

Kindly avoid the general and common information about the sub theme of your paper as far as possible. For example, those who are writing about patents, kindly avoid elaborating about patents instead of discussing the topic as doing so may result in duplication of information in the chapters coming under a single sub-theme.

Plagiarism will result in summary rejection of the submission.

Any queries regarding the book shall be addressed to [email protected] .

Formatting Guidelines

The submission is to be made in Times New Roman, Font Size: For Title – 16; For Headings – 14; Main Text – 12, Line spacing: 1.5, Footnote size: 10.

Submissions should follow The Bluebook (20th edition) style of citation.

Submissions must be made in .doc/.docx/.odt formats only.

Alignment shall be Justified. One inch margin to be maintained on all sides.

Use of headings and subheadings is encouraged.

Deadline

The last date for the submission of papers is 11:59 pm, 15th November 2020.