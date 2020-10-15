[Sponsored] LexisNexis’ Webinar on How Its Solutions Can Help with Patent Search and Drafting High Quality Non-Provisional Applications for IPO [October 29]

We’re pleased to inform you that LexisNexis is organizing a webinar on ‘How LexisNexis solutions can help with Patent Search and Drafting High quality Non-Provisional Applications for IPO‘ on October 29, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Live Webinar: How LexisNexis Solutions Can Help with Patent Search and Drafting High Quality Non-Provisional Applications for IPO

From corporate perspective the importance of patent activities is well known however in India, the role of patent activities was generally considered less significant from academia point of view but from recent IP trends and government policies around IPR, the significance is bound to increase in near future. There are plenty of reason for patents to be considered important form academic perspective such as for research activities, enhancing technical capabilities, boosting startup culture and possibly generating additional revenue for institutes however IP knowledge in an academic institute is limited to one department or a single IPR cell.

We are delighted to invite you to join a live webinar organized by LexisNexis on ‘How LexisNexis solutions can help with Patent Search and Drafting High quality Non-Provisional Applications for IPO‘ on October 29, 2020. In this webinar our experts will highlight the problems faced by universities, research centers and start-ups related to IP activities in India and how we at LexisNexis are providing solutions and enabling academic institutes in fulfilling their IP goals.

Key Takeaways from the Webinar

How patent search can safeguarded the work of the organizations?

How to understand the scope of any idea and to know whether the idea is pursuable or not?

How to improve the invention/technology by understanding the previous known patents?

How to ensure the quality of patent application before submitting the same to Indian Patent Office?

Understanding best practices for patent drafting using LexisNexis PatentOptimizer.

We, LexisNexis Intellectual Property, are a leading global provider of the entire patent workflow solutions designed specifically for professionals in the intellectual property market, government agencies, and the life sciences industry. LexisNexis has worked in the patent arena with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for nearly half a century and offers a suite of IP solutions that deliver the results you need across the patent workflow under the LexisNexis IP name. LexisNexis IP solutions are a comprehensive approach to patent analytics and search.

We conduct various webinars and share recordings every month on the latest topics in the IP industry. You may follow the updates on these events on our LinkedIn page here.

When?

The webinar will be held on October 29, 2020 (Thursday) from 3.00 to 4.00 pm IST.

By Whom?

The webinar will be led by Tharraniiswari Gunasekaran, who joined LexisNexis IP as IP Specialist for India & SEA region in 2018. She is a qualified attorney since 2007 and has worked in various multinational corporations.

Registration

Please click here to register for the webinar.

Contact Details

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].