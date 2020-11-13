Call for Abstracts: Third IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia Conference [Online; March 24-27]

We are pleased to inform our readers that the Third IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia Conference will be held online from March 24-27, 2021. The deadline for submission of the request to present a paper and the abstract is December 15, 2020. For further details, please read the post below:

Third IP & Innovation Researchers of Asia Conference

March 24-27, 2021

The Third IPIRA Conference is organized by the IPIRA Network in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Academy, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Ahmad Ibrahim Kulliyyah of Laws, International Islamic University Malaysia, the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia, Nanyang Business School, Nanyang Technological University, Texas A&M University School of Law; and the Faculty of Law, University of Geneva. The Organizers are supported by a group of distinguished international academics serving as Scientific Committee and several research centers and universities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas acting as Supporting Institutions.

Researchers, including Ph.D. candidates, who are interested in presenting at the Third IPIRA Conference will find specific information on how to submit on the Conference’s website.