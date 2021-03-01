SpicyIP Weekly Review (February 22 – 28)

Thematic Highlight

A Draft “Open” IP Syllabus

In this post, Swaraj shared the first draft version of an ‘Open’ IP Syllabus that he along with a small team of researchers has worked on in the last few months. The syllabus is aimed to contain materials that are legally and publicly available free of cost and outside of paywalls, touching upon diverse themes concerning intellectual property law. While the completion of the entire syllabus is expected to take some time, this post includes the draft of the first two chapters of this proposed syllabus. These chapters deal, in turn, with ‘Introduction to IP’ and the ‘Approaches to IP/IP Lenses’. The draft can be accessed here.

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News from around the Country

The government of India has released the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediary and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

A group of academics has written to the Delhi High Court to rule against the academic publishers that have filed a copyright infringement case against Sci Hub and Libgen.

An interview of Alexandra Elbakyan was recently published on The Wire Science discussing her Sci Hub project and its importance for research.

Radio companies have recently challenged the IPAB ruling that allowed members of the IPRS to claim separate royalties from radio stations.

The cloth dolls made by tribal communities in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh will soon get a Geographical Indication Tag.

The popular Free Fire streamer Total Gaming claims to have received over 20 fake copyright notices in the past two months including a recent copyright strike on YouTube.

News from around the World