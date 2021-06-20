Call for Papers: CNLU’s E-Journal of Academic Innovations & Research on IP Assets (JAIRIPA, Vol. 2, Issue 1) [Submit by August 31]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Innovation Research and Facilitation (CIRF) in Intellectual Property for Humanity and Development (IPHD) of Chanakya National Law University, Patna (CNLU) is calling for original and unpublished research papers, for the publication in its e-journal ‘Journal of Academic Innovation & Research in Intellectual Property Assets’ (JAIRIPA). For further details, please see the call for papers below.

About the Journal

Centre for Innovation Research and Facilitation (CIRF) in Intellectual Property for Humanity and Development (IPHD) of CNLU, calls for original and unpublished research papers, for the publication in e-journal of the Centre namely: JAIRIPA (Journal of Academic Innovation & Research in Intellectual Property Assets)., on the issues related to copyright, Patents, Trade Marks, Geographical Indications, Plant Varieties and Farmer’s Rights, Bio-Diversity, Layout design and integrated circuits, Industrial Design, Traditional Knowledge, on current issues.

It is half-yearly e- Journal, Vol. 2, Issue 1, 2021 (January-June). It will have open access to all the concern for Common Good. The ISSN no. will be obtained later as per Rule which is under process. The Vice-Chancellor, CNLU, Patna is the Patron, and The Director of the Centre is the Chief Editor of the Journal.

Call for Papers

The Authors (Academicians, Professionals, Students, Activists, Entrepreneurs, etc.), National or International are invited to contribute Original Paper on the aforementioned subject matters.

The articles shall be blind peer-reviewed, before publication. It will have Sections: Editorial, Original Research papers/Articles, Case Reviews, Book reviews/monograph, Report on Thesis, on Intellectual Property Assets.

Submission Guidelines

Submissions are accepted only in the English language.

All articles must be accompanied by an abstract not exceeding 300 words.

The abstract must expressly include the novelty and usefulness of the idea that the author wishes to put forth and must categorically mention the specific contribution of the article beyond the existing available literature.

Co-authorship (with a cap of two authors) is permitted for all articles.

The manuscript should not contain any references to the identity of the authors.

The body of the manuscript should be in Times New Roman, Font Size – 12 and 1.5-line spacing. The footnotes should be in Times New Roman, Font Size 10 and single line spacing.

The paper must have similarities/plagiarism check, and not more than 10%.

All pieces should adhere to a word limit of 4000-6000 words.

The citations must conform to the style of BLUEBOOK (latest edition).

Manuscripts should only use footnotes as a means of citation. No other method shall be permitted.

Substantive endnotes are permissible.

Submission Deadline

The last date of submission of paper/articles: 31st August, 2021.

Submission Procedure

The manuscript should be sent in MS Word (.docx) format to [email protected]

The authors are strictly advised to mention in the mail that they are making submissions for JAIRIPA and not for IP Bulletin.

Contact Information

Professor Dr. Subhash Chandra Roy, Director & Chief Editor (JAIRIPA)

Email: [email protected] | Mobile No.: +91 7667074426